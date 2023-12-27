Whether it was the shocking fallout of a high school principal’s sexual harassment scandal; the ongoing clash over LGBTQ+ books being added to school system curriculum; the disappointing surge in antisemitic incidents or the spikes in carjackings and homicides, MoCo360 held officials accountable while covering the issues of importance to county residents in 2023.
Here are a few highlights and lowlights of the year—and insight into how we covered them:
LGBTQ+ curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools’ decision in March to not inform parents beforehand or let them opt out when an LGBTQ+ inclusive book would be used in a lesson prompted a lawsuit, filed in May with the aid of a conservative national legal firm, and several protests at MCPS’ Rockville headquarters. A federal judge in August denied a motion to temporarily rescind the no-opt-out policy, and the case is now before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. The controversy allied diverse political bedfellows: Moms for Liberty found common cause with Muslim families (though local Islamic leaders made a point to distance themselves from the group) and Jewish organizations and Muslim leaders were both critical of comments and social media posts from progressive County Council member Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5).
MoCo360 covered the introduction of the LGBTQ+ curriculum, attended the protests and the local federal hearing, and profiled Mink as she navigated her rocky first nine months as a councilmember.
Further reading:
- MCPS removes book about LGBTQ+ teen sex columnist from library shelves
- Not yet a sanctuary: Advocates say Montgomery County is a trans health care desert
- Moms for Liberty protests ‘gender ideology,’ affirming care outside Gaithersburg HS
- Protest at drag story hour in Silver Spring turns violent, witnesses say
Hate’s rising profile
Montgomery County saw a record number of hate incidents in general and within MCPS, belying the county and the district’s diversity in race, ethnicity, religion and LGBTQ+ identity. MoCo also led the state in hate. Beset by criticism over the spike in antisemitic incidents, MCPS instituted mandatory training for administrators and made efforts to incorporate more relevant Jewish history into the curriculum. A county Hate Crimes Task Force went to work even while Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of Israel and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war fed antisemitic and anti-Arab hate and led to walkouts, teacher suspensions and claims of discrimination.
MoCo360 covered many individual incidents, but we focused on understanding data on hate and where critics say it failed to capture the whole picture.
Further reading:
- 2022 sees county’s highest number of hate incidents in 10 years, per State Police report
- MoCo Anti-Hate Task Force proposals shift in wake of Israel-Hamas war
- Spikes in antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ incidents drove Md. hate uptick in 2022, per State Police report
- To fight hate in MoCo, make reporting easier — and take it seriously, task force recommends
- Attorney general reinstates suspended member of Maryland Hate Crimes Commission
MCPS’ handling of allegations against principal
In August, a Washington Post investigation uncovered MCPS’ mishandling of 18 sexual misconduct and bullying allegations made against Principal Joel Beidleman—who had just been promoted from Farquhar Middle School to Paint Branch High School. The district hired a law firm to investigate but at first released only a summary of findings—including that leaders involved in the promotion knew about an internal investigation of Beidleman yet failed to follow up. Under pressure, the district released a heavily redacted version of the report, showing there were at least 25 complaints against Beidleman, that anonymous claims were not probed, and that a central office staffer had tampered with an investigation. One administrator is no longer with the district, one has been reassigned and three were placed on leave, the Post reported in October. The county’s inspector general has completed the first of two investigations, confirming that Beidleman engaged in misconduct and bullying.
During the book opt-out controversy and the Beidleman scandal, MoCo360 spoke with more than 25 students, parents, educators, stakeholders and officials about McKnight’s first full year to in effect grade the superintendent.
Further reading:
- Superintendent McKnight hires Nancy Navarro as senior adviser for external affairs at MCPS
- Navarro’s MCPS pay released: three months, $96.62 per hour
Crime spikes
2023 showed Montgomery County on pace for a record year in crime. By August, a MoCo360 analysis showed, it was clear that a yearslong trend meant 2023 would be the worst on record for carjackings. Skyrocketing auto thefts drove county police in June to relaunch the auto crime unit that had been disbanded as part of budget cuts in Montgomery County’s 2021 budget. A MoCo360 analysis in September indicated the county on pace for the second-highest year on record for homicides. Officials fretted that recent criminal justice reforms had paved the way for more juvenile crime, and the county was beset with spikes in retail crime.
MoCo360 dug up, crunched and compared the numbers to give greater context and help readers understand the trends.
Further reading:
- 13 MCPS students arrested last week for carjackings and auto thefts, police said
- MoCo Police Sgt. Kepp has legs amputated, is recovering after being struck by car on I-270
- Montgomery County officer and suspect identified in the stabbings and fatal shooting in Aspen Hill
- County police officer indicted over alleged role in Jan. 6 insurrection
- Black and Hispanic people account for 65% of defendants in MoCo Circuit Court, new report finds
MCDCC’s control of legislative vacancies
An analysis in March by MoCo360 found that the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee (MDCDCC) had placed more than 35% of the Montgomery County General Assembly delegation in its seats through the vacancy appointment process. (That percentage has since risen to 41%.) The process has been criticized as undemocratic, and the panel has turned away rules changes that would discourage members from nominating themselves for legislative openings. Officials such as Senate President Bill Ferguson have called for reforms. Amid scrutiny, the MCDCC was threatened with a $13,000+ IRS tax lien, incurred under former leadership. While the body voted to pay off the debt in August, some committee members accused the current leadership of a lack of transparency in the process.
MoCo360’s dogged coverage of the Democratic Central Committee shed light on a powerful, little-known group of people whose decisions grant individuals legislative positions —without the burden of running for office, sometimes for up to nearly four years.
Further reading:
- MoCo Democrats claim gala sellout, despite calls for boycott
- MoCo Democratic Central Committee member accused of cyberbullying student
- Amid calls for boycott, most committee members will attend Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee gala
- MoCo’s Democratic party leadership suffers more strife with resignation-in-protest
Federal seats open up
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced his retirement in May, leading to clamoring for his seat in the U.S. Senate. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) announced he would run for Cardin’s Senate seat in May, opening up the race for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District. After months of speculation, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) announced in July that he would stay in his current seat and not run for Senate.
Historic municipal elections
The cities of Rockville and Gaithersburg elected new leadership in November. Monique Ashton made history as the first woman of color to be elected Rockville’s mayor. Rockville voters also opted not to give 16-year-olds or non-citizen residents the right to vote in city elections. The municipal election was also plagued with complaints about ballot and voting difficulties. The Rockville council comprises new members Kate Fulton Barry Jackson and incumbents David Myles, Izola (Zola) Shaw, Marissa Valeri and Adam Van Grack. In Gaithersburg, newcomer Yamil Hernández joined incumbents Neil Harris and Robert Wu.
Tax increases and progressive legislation
As the school budget was in the hands of the County Council, the fight over the school system’s budget turned contentious when members of the teachers union disrupted a council meeting and forced a recess. The council turned down a 10% property tax increased and settled for a 4.7% tax hike as well as a recordation tax rate increase. The council also advanced other progressive priorities, including a compromise rent stabilization bill—capping annual increases at 6%—and a hotly debated ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.
Lakeforest Mall
After 45 years, beleaguered Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg shut its doors for the last time in March, as some tenants closed and others sought to find new locations. Developer WRS Inc. and city officials had wrangled for years over the redevelopment of the site, and in March the Gaithersburg planning commission signed off on a proposal that calls for 1,600 residential units and space for employment, retail and entertainment. Under the plan, the Lakeforest Transit Center would be relocated and improved.
Other stories of note
A county of 1 million-plus people has 1 million-plus stories. We can’t list them all here. But here are some others worth recalling:
- Fatal fire at Silver Spring Arrive high-rise; vigil for Melanie Diaz
- Sugarloaf Mountain was closed for weeks after a break-in
- Bike lanes slowed Old Georgetown Road traffic by 60 seconds
- Vaping marijuana, drinking alcohol: Inside the ‘bathroom culture’ at B-CC
- MCPS tries to combat high student absenteeism
- An insurrectionist event at an elementary school included threats to Raskin
- Ballot initiative would limit county executive to two terms
- Montgomery Planning drama ends with appointment of new planning director
- MoCo State’s Attorney’s Office hire raises questions
If MoCo360 keeps you informed, connected and inspired, circle up and join our community by becoming a member today. Your membership supports our community journalism and unlocks special benefits.