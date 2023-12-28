Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Magruder Colonels senior Aiden Dabbondanza averaging 19 points, nine 9 rebounds and three assists for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 22. In the Dec. 18 game against the Blake Bengals, he scored 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockville school.

Dabbondanza is set to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and continue his basketball journey with the goal of becoming a pilot, according to his coach Dan Harwood.

Wrestling

Jonathon Ventura, a senior at Blake, gets his hand raised in victory after another win. Credit: Timhophoto

Blake Bengal’s senior captain Jonathon Ventura (190) powered through the competition to go undefeated on Dec. 16 against wrestlers from Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring and Rockville High School.

On Dec. 20, Ventura collected three more wins for the Silver Spring school while competing at Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg.

Good Counsel’s Aaron Chiles was named to the MaxPreps All-American Team. Chiles, a linebacker, was also selected Maryland Player of the Year. For the season, Chiles collected 88 tackles (with 22 for loss), 15 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception for the Olney school.

Chiles’ defensive teammate, lineman Darien Mayo, amassed 63 tackles (with 28 for loss) and 18 sacks. Chiles and Mayo were named to the All-American second team defense.

