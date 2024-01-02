Montgomery County-founded restaurant Moby Dick House of Kabobs is hosting a grand opening event for its new location at 11431-A Rockville Pike today..

The restaurant shared that they will be offering giveaways and complimentary meals to the first 100 guests.

The newest location marks the Persian kabob chain’s seventh location to open in Montgomery County since the first in 1989 in Bethesda. (MoCoShow) Numerous spikes in MoCo crime in 2023, including increase in homicides

Adult injured after fall from Potomac apartment

A person suffered severe injuries after falling from an apartment in Potomac on December 27, according to spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The incident occurred at the Perry Apartments on Park Potomac Avenue at roughly 7:30 a.m. according to Piringer, and the person was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services. (MyMCMedia)

Car found in MoCo’s Lake Whetstone

A car was found partially submerged in Lake Whetstone on Monday, according to fire and EMS officials.

Fire and EMS shared that said a car was discovered “partially in water” in the 18700 block of Montgomery Village Ave. near Lake Shore Dr., possibly with three sets of footprints leaving the vehicle. (DC News Now)

Today’s weather: 45 and sunny.

ICYMI:

Celebrations of the Year: four stand-out parties of 2023

All bets are on: What you need to know about sports betting in Maryland

