As COVID-19 and respiratory infection numbers in Montgomery County rise, doubling between October and December, the most impactful advice county health officials are giving residents is simple: if you feel sick, stay home.

“Not spreading that infection to somebody else is kind of the best gift that you can give,” said Dr. Kisha Davis, county health officer, at a media briefing Wednesday.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are an estimated 46.07 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, as of Wednesday. In comparison, on Oct. 31 there was a rate of approximately 23.79 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations categorized as “acute respiratory illness” are up across the board in the county, with numbers spiking at more than 250 hospitalizations per day at the end of December, according to data from the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. In October, the highest rate of hospitalizations was approximately 160 in a day, averaging between 100 and 140. 45-year sentence for Clarksburg dentist in girlfriend’s fatal overdose

COVID-19 specific discharges are up across age groups, but there are particularly large spikes among adults ages 18 to 44 and seniors age 65 and older, with more than 100 hospitalizations daily among each group, according to data presented at Wednesday’s briefing from the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. County health officials said they anticipate these numbers will continue to rise as people return from holiday gatherings.

“We are at a point where we have higher rates than we have at almost any point until we go back to January of last year,” said Sean O’Donnell, county public health and emergency preparedness manager. “If you are a vulnerable person … please try to avoid indoor crowded spaces right now or wear a mask if you need to go to them.”

O’Donnell said even if you test negative for COVID-19, you should test again after 24 hours if you’re still experiencing symptoms. And if you’re still feeling sick, you should strongly consider staying home if you’re experiencing symptoms, Davis said. It could be another contagious respiratory illness, such as RSV or the flu.

Advertisement

“You don’t necessarily have to run to urgent care or the ER right away. You should be calling your primary care practice [if your symptoms are mild],” Davis said. “There’s a lot that can be done via telehealth so that we’re not overloading our hospitals and urgent cares unnecessarily.”

Officials also encouraged residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 64% of county residents have received a booster or additional shot in addition to their initial COVID-19 vaccinations as of May 2023.

“Death from COVID is pretty much preventable … if you get a shot,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said. “The idea that we have to face more deaths is unnecessary if everybody does the kind of things they need to do.”

Advertisement

O’Donnell said it’s important to take advantage of COVID-19 rapid test kits. The federal government is offering free COVID-19 test kits shipped by USPS, and they are also available for free at most Montgomery County libraries.

“We’re working with our county partners on distribution plans to continue to make these available, but we encourage people to utilize their insurance and other options to get the tests that are covered by their plans,” O’Donnell said.

Related Stories