Every week, MoCo360 selects top athletes from Montgomery County public and private schools to highlight as Shining Stars.
Here are the standouts from the week of Jan. 4:
Varsity Girls Basketball
Bullis junior Meghan Yarnevich earned a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs 71-43 victory over the Cannon Cougars of Concord, North Carolina on Dec. 30 during the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Yarnevich also collected two assists, steals and blocks for the Potomac-based team. Next up for Bullis is a 5:45 p.m. matchup Jan. 4 against the 4-1 Sidwell Friends Quakers of Washington, D.C.
Talayah Walker of Good Counsel helped lead the way for the Olney school’s tightly contested 69-66 win against the Bishop Ireton Cardinals of Alexandria on Tuesday.
Walker, a senior, scored 22 points including nine of 10 shooting from the free throw line. Additionally, Walker dished out four assists, gathered one steal and made one block. Next up for the 7-5 Falcons is a 6 p.m. Jan. 9 clash against the Elizabeth Seton Roadrunners of Bladensburg in Prince George’s County.
Varsity Co-Ed Wrestling
Seth Weaver, a senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase, collected a six-point team win on Wednesday during BCC’s 45 to 20 victory against the Churchill Bulldogs of Potomac.
Weaver, who has committed to Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, earned an 8-0 record at the Jefferson Duals in West Virginia. Weaver has wrestled in three different weight classes and now has a 13-0 record for the season.
Coaches and athletic directors, we want to hear from you!
Do you have a standout player you think should be considered for one of MoCo360’s Shining Stars of the Week?
Email jeffrey.lyles@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.
