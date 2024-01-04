Every week, MoCo360 selects top athletes from Montgomery County public and private schools to highlight as Shining Stars.

Here are the standouts from the week of Jan. 4:

Varsity Girls Basketball

Bullis junior Meghan Yarnevich earned a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs 71-43 victory over the Cannon Cougars of Concord, North Carolina on Dec. 30 during the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Tampa Bay, Florida. Megan Yarnevich of Bullis. Credit: Freed Photography

Yarnevich also collected two assists, steals and blocks for the Potomac-based team. Next up for Bullis is a 5:45 p.m. matchup Jan. 4 against the 4-1 Sidwell Friends Quakers of Washington, D.C. Fight on first day back from winter break at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Talayah Walker of Good Counsel helped lead the way for the Olney school’s tightly contested 69-66 win against the Bishop Ireton Cardinals of Alexandria on Tuesday. Talayah Walker of Good Counsel. Credit: Benjamin Brown

Walker, a senior, scored 22 points including nine of 10 shooting from the free throw line. Additionally, Walker dished out four assists, gathered one steal and made one block. Next up for the 7-5 Falcons is a 6 p.m. Jan. 9 clash against the Elizabeth Seton Roadrunners of Bladensburg in Prince George’s County.

Advertisement

Varsity Co-Ed Wrestling

Seth Weaver, a senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase, collected a six-point team win on Wednesday during BCC’s 45 to 20 victory against the Churchill Bulldogs of Potomac. Seth Weaver of Bethesda-Chevy Chase takes an opponent to the mat Jan. 3. Credit: Meg McKinley

Weaver, who has committed to Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, earned an 8-0 record at the Jefferson Duals in West Virginia. Weaver has wrestled in three different weight classes and now has a 13-0 record for the season.

Coaches and athletic directors, we want to hear from you!

Advertisement

Do you have a standout player you think should be considered for one of MoCo360’s Shining Stars of the Week?

Email jeffrey.lyles@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.

Related Stories