Sprouts Farmers Market, a supermarket chain that emphasizes natural and organic foods, is opening its first location in Montgomery County later this month.

Grand Opening celebrations will include a ribbon-cutting, giveaways and contests from January 19-21.

The store will be located on 15793 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. (MoCoShow)

Save money on non-alcoholic drinks in January

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is offering discounts on some non-alcoholic beverages in its stores to recognize "Dry January."

ABS will also offer promotions and events around drinking responsibly or abstaining from alcohol, a resolution of those who participate in Dry January. (MoCoShow)

Former U.S. Poet Laureate to visit Gaithersburg

Billy Collins, former U.S. Poet Laureate, will hold a book signing on Feb. 9 as part of a special event by the Gaithersburg Book Festival.

“It is a real honor to bring the great Billy Collins to Gaithersburg and give our community a chance to get to know our former U.S. Poet Laureate and a real master in the poetry space,” said Gaithersburg’s mayor, Jud Ashman.

Tickets are required for the free event. Collins’ book will be available for purchase. (MyMCMedia)

Today’s weather: 42 and mostly sunny.

