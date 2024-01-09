All Montgomery County Public Schools will close 2.5 hours early – also known as a “Code Blue” – on Tuesday due to expected dangerous weather conditions. Flooding from heavy rainfall and strong winds is expected and may cause power outages. MCPS Schools are CODE BLUE for Tuesday, Jan. 9–All schools closing 2.5 hours early. — MCPS (@MCPS) January 9, 2024

Schools will operate on early release bell schedules, including lunch, according to MCPS. MoCo libraries partner with the Washington Wizards to promote reading and literacy for kids, teens

In addition, field trips, school and community activities scheduled for the afternoon and evening, PM Head Start, PM PEP and PM Pre-K classes are also canceled Tuesday.

For AM Head Start, AM PEP and AM Pre-K classes, students will be dismissed at the regular time of 10:50 a.m.

Administrative offices will remain open and follow a normal schedule. Additionally, 10-month staff will be released after students, 11- and 12-month staff will complete their scheduled workday.

A high impact system is set to impact the area today into Wed. Flooding rains, coastal flooding, strong winds, and mountain wintry precipitation are all expected. Conditions deteriorate after dark as a brunt of the storm tracks from I-95 toward the Bay. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/WsotAZgmXC — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 9, 2024

