The Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently completed an investigation of alleged misconduct by senior officials at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and found that the allegations were unsubstantiated, Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi announced Wednesday.

Additionally, the county OIG identified two areas where the district can “bolster policy and regulations” to improve transparency and limit conflicts of interest.

A written complaint received by MCPS’ Chief of Human Resources and Development, April Key, and referred to the OIG by the Chief of Staff prompted the investigation. The complaint detailed three main allegations: Michael Durso’s long history with MCPS draws pointed reactions to his new role

Two MCPS administrators made inappropriate jokes and statements of a sexual nature toward a subordinate. According to a memorandum of investigation, the supervisor of one of the administrators was reportedly aware of the alleged misconduct. That a “senior MCPS official was present at a social gathering during which an MCPS employee was intoxicated and attempted to remove their clothing in front of MCPS colleagues;” And the other MCPS administrator was “involved in an improper romantic and/or sexual relationship with a subordinate, and that a senior MCPS official was aware of the relationship while it was ongoing.”

It is unclear from the memo if the employees work at a school or in some other capacity for the district.

While investigating the complaint, the OIG conducted interviews with MCPS employees as well as obtained and analyzed records. However, Limarzi wrote that the investigation was hindered after the complainant ignored requests for an interview and additional information and dealt with an MCPS administrator who “provided evasive answers” to their questions.

Limarzi also wrote that the written complaint “lacked important details such as dates, locations, and other potentially corroborating information.”

In addition, the MCPS administrator who provided evasive answers to the OIG, also claimed that they did not recall “memorable events” noted in the complaint, a claim Limarzi stated was unlikely.

The memo noted, that under the MCPS Employee Code of Conduct, employees are required to “respond honestly to work-related inquiry by MCPS, law enforcement or other authorized investigative officials.”

The county IG’s recommendations

The first recommendation asks MCPS to establish requirements that mandate anyone serving in a leadership position disclose to their supervisor any previous romantic and/or sexual relations with employees within their supervisory chain.

“Those disclosures should then be evaluated to ensure the prior relationship does not impact the employee’s ability to properly supervise the subordinate,” Limarzi wrote.

Current MCPS policy regarding employee relationships, Employee Conflict of Interest Regulation, restricts those in leadership positions from supervising someone in their immediate supervisory chain with whom they simultaneously have a romantic and/or sexual relationship. According to Limarzi, MCPS’ current policy “does not address prior relationships or acknowledge the impact that prior romantic relationships may have a detrimental impact on the supervisor-subordinate working relationship.”

Second, the OIG recommended MCPS strengthen its policy requirements to mandate employees to fully cooperate and provide complete and truthful information when questioned as subjects and witnesses in an investigation.

The memo added that the county’s Personnel Regulations has a similar obligation and can “lead to greater transparency and accountability.”

After the OIG announced the end of the investigation Wednesday, the Montgomery County Board of Education, MCPS and County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) released statements in response to the findings.

“We appreciate the very quick and thorough work of Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi and her team for looking into this matter,” MCPS said in a statement. “And, as the report on the MCPS investigations process is finalized and released, we will continue to give full consideration to additional forthcoming recommendations, as our goal is always to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment for students and staff.”

The statement also shared that Superintendent Monifa McKnight directed her chief of staff to inform the OIG when the complaint was first received.

The school board noted in its statement that complaints and allegations are taken very seriously and the board would act upon the “common-sense policy recommendations” that the OIG offered. Their statement did not share how soon or when the recommendations would be adopted.

“As we coordinate and oversee the implementation of the recommendations that have and will be coming forward, the Board is committed to strengthening the school system to ensure that all staff, students and families have confidence that when they have a complaint, concern or issue it will be addressed quickly and appropriately,” the statement said.

Jawando commended the OIG for their investigation and applauded the district’s actions to strengthen policy and practice, noting that McKnight had shared with him her goal to improve systems and policies within the school system.

The councilmember also noted that the OIG’s recommendations were “tangible” and would improve the employee code of conduct as well as align with county policy.

“As chair of the Education and Culture Committee, I will be leading oversight briefings with MCPS and the Board,” Jawando said in the statement. “As we await the inspector general’s report on MCPS policies and procedures related to promotions, I reaffirm the importance of restoring trust, repairing harm and revising policies to support accountability and a stronger school community.”

“While these investigations focus on areas for improved accountability, it is important to recognize that our schools have great people — over 25,000 — who are invested in public education. I’ve seen firsthand the amazing teachers and staff across the school system who are making a difference in the lives of our students,” Jawando stated. “We must continue to invest our time and resources to support our people, our schools and our community.”

