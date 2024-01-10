Potomac’s Scotland African American Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was honored with the 2024 Legacy Award for Civic Engagement and Community Impact. The church was selected for the award by the International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the community’s efforts to restore its building after a flood in 2019.

The historic church was built by hand and opened in 1924 by Black congregants in Potomac and is registered as a state historic site by the Maryland Historical trust. The church and its members will be honored on Jan. 14 at the Williard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“The Scotland AME Zion Church represents a beacon of hope and perseverance and serves as a model for all people whose determination and faith can impact the community and the world,” said Rev. Dr. Evalina Huggins, the church’s pastor. [Montgomery Community Media] Maryland General Assembly and MoCo tackle rise in juvenile crime

On Monday, Maryland first lady Dawn Moore was named the sponsor of a new U.S. Navy medical ship called the USNS Bethesda. The ship will deliver medical aid to Navy and Marine Corps servicemembers around the world.

“This is so exciting,” said Moore. “This is a world class facility on the water. They can do anything a hospital can do. And it really is like a floating hospital with world class therapies and treatments. It’s a state-of-the-art facility. And so when we think about what this ship is going to be able to do, we think about the lives that it is going to be able to save. We think about the hope that it is going to be able to provide.”

As a sponsor, Moore will maintain a lifelong relationship with the ship and crews by sending words of encouragement or care packages to crew members. [WUSA9]

Advertisement

Barcelona-based Mango clothing line to open in Montgomery Mall

Westfield Montgomery mall will be welcoming a new clothing store, Mango, later this year, according to a report from the company. The store will exclusively sell its women’s line of clothing and will be located on Level 1 of the mall.

Mango is one of the main fashion groups in Europe and was founded in Barcelona in 1984. The opening in Montgomery Mall is part of the company’s United States expansion plan, which includes opening four stores in the Washington, D.C. region. [Patch.com]

Today’s weather:

Partly sunny, with a high of 47 degrees. Breezy with gusts of wind from 16 mph to as high as 39 mph.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Severe weather live blog: Gov. Moore declares state of preparedness due to high winds, rain

In memory of Bethesda’s Sarah Langenkamp, General Assembly bill seeks justice for cyclists hit by drivers

Case of Bethesda Black cemetery turned into parking lot reaches Md. Supreme Court

Advertisement

Related Stories