“We are a neighborhood Italian restaurant. We’re all about using fresh ingredients and just making [food] the way you would make it at home,” Gregorio’s Trattoria owner Greg Kahn said as he prepares to open a new location this year in Park Potomac.

The Italian eatery’s new location, which is slated to open in May or June, will be at 12505 Park Potomac Ave., Kahn said. It will be less than two miles from the restaurant’s current Potomac location at 7745 Tuckerman Lane.

According to Kahn, the reason for another location so close is to accommodate the large number of customers.

“We’re so busy, and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’re telling people we can’t accommodate them. There’s nothing worse than being a neighborhood restaurant that wants to be a part of the community and then not being able to serve all those in the community that you want to serve,” Kahn said.

Since it’s nearby, he said he’s hoping he can serve everyone with two locations for that community, and it’s convenient for people to get to, since it’s right off I-270.

Gregorio’s Trattoria also has other DMV locations in Bethesda and Reston, Virginia.

Greg Kahn opened the first restaurant in Reston about 15 years ago with his father, Donald Kahn.

“It’s all about relationships,” Donald Kahn said. “We treat our customers like they’re guests in our home.”

Gregorio’s Trattoria was a finalist for the Best Italian Restaurant in Bethesda Magazine’s 2024 Best of Bethesda issue.

The eatery has a wide variety of food choices, with dine-in, carry-out, catering, gluten-free and kids menus. Menus feature salads, soups, appetizers, seafood, meat entrees, pasta dishes, pizzas and desserts like chocolate cake and tiramisu.

The restaurant also serves signature cocktails, like red sangria, a limoncello martini and an orange bellini, along with a large wine selection.

Kahn said that when the new location opens, he’ll make sure to let his loyal customers know through the restaurant’s extensive email list.

