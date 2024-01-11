Martin Luther King Jr.’s role in the Civil Rights Movement is celebrated every January, and these Montgomery County events will honor his life through arts, music, film and service.

On Jan. 13, The BlackRock Center for the Arts (12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown) will host a day of free programming to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Throughout the day, they will screen films that “amplify the voices of three groundbreaking icons of the Civil Rights Era & Movement” Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X and Aretha Franklin.

At 10:30 a.m., “King in the Wilderness” will stream at the BlackBox Theater. The film looks at the final two years of King’s life. At 12:40 p.m., there will be a screening of “Malcom X,” a biographical drama about the life of Malcom X.

“Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin” will play at 4:15 p.m. The film documents a recording of Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” gospel album. Finally, “Black Fire” will be screened at 5:45 p.m. The film examines a Black-owned jazz record label and Washington, D.C.’s music and cultural heritage. A panel discussion follows the “Black Fire” screening.

The event will also feature two art exhibitions and a record fair, along with DJs. The evening programming will feature a ticketed concert by the Nag Champa Art Ensemble at 8 p.m. and the JoGo Project, featuring Desiree Jordan at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and both performances are included with a ticket.

The City of Rockville will hold a free event to kick off a weekend of service and celebration honoring King’s legacy on Jan. 13 at Rockville High School (2100 Baltimore Road, Rockville) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event includes a screening of the documentary “Finding Fellowship,” followed by a Q&A discussion with Rev. Gerard Green, senior pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg.

It will also showcase a panel discussion with city and county justice, equity diversity and inclusion professionals, along with a drum performance by Soul in Motion. There will also be the opportunity to sign up for service projects through different nonprofit organizations. A continental breakfast will be provided, while supplies last.

The Montgomery County Volunteer Center will host projects across the county on Jan. 15 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. through service. Projects, which are sponsored by AmeriCorps, will take place throughout the county and include:

From noon to 2 p.m., at the Gwendolyn Coffield Community Recreation Center (2450 Lyttonsville Road, Silver Spring) volunteers will create kid-friendly costume pieces, such as superhero masks and hats, to help children at hospitals and care facilities escape into the world of “make believe.”

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Eta Pi Zeta Chapter, will host a volunteer site at the Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center (14625 Bauer Drive, Rockville) from 10 a.m. to noon. Service projects include crocheting beanie hats for babies at Shady Grove Adventist hospital, making Valentine’s Day cards for veterans, organizing children’s hygiene kits, creating friendship bracelets for cancer patients and creating care kits for pets.

From noon to 2 p.m. at the North Potomac Community Recreation Center (13850 Travilah Road, Rockville), volunteers will work to make blankets for US veterans in hospice care.

For a full list of Montgomery County Volunteer Center service projects, click here.

The Music Center at Strathmore (5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda) will open its doors for a free celebration at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15. Sweet Honey in the Rock headlines the event which will use music, dance and spoken word, to honor King and other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.

Toiletry donations are also encouraged through the Fill-a-Truck initiative from 3 to 5 p.m. at Strathmore, which can include toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, lotion, floss and other personal hygiene items.

