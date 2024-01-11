A Washington, D.C. man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the attempted second-degree murder of a Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer in Olney, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Trevon G. Brox, 28, was accused of stealing items from the lockers at an Olney swimming center and drove away as police arrived. After driving his Hyundai into an occupied vehicle, he fled on foot and was eventually approached by an officer on Buehler Court.

The officer told Brox to get on the ground, and when the two were around six to eight feet apart, Brox pulled out a handgun and shot at the officer, who dove to the right to avoid getting shot, and ended up striking a nearby car. 3-year prison sentence for Potomac TikTok influencer in COVID-19 loan fraud case

He faces up to 50 years in prison, and his sentencing hearing will be on Feb. 26. [Montgomery Community Media].

Dave’s Hot Chicken, backed by Drake and Samuel L. Jackson, to open in Silver Spring

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a national chain backed by such investors as Drake and Samuel L. Jackson, is planning to open a location at the White Oak Town Center. The new development at 12345 Old Columbia Pike is slated to open in the first half of 2024.

Chris Weilminster’s local ownership group, DMV Enterprise LLC, which already owns more than a dozen Five Guys locations in Maryland, will also own Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new White Oak location.

Advertisement

The chain has more than 100 locations across the country and has 700 locations in the pipeline. [Washington Business Journal]

Montgomery County Adoption Center extending hours in hopes of increasing interest

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center announced Tuesday that it would have extended hours and would no longer require appointments.

Officials said in a news release that the center will be open seven days a week starting Sunday, Jan. 14. According to Google, the center currently closes on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

Starting next week, the center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“We hope these changes will encourage more adoptions and better serve our community members,” Adoption Supervisor Faith Koleszar said in a press release.

The shelter is at a critical capacity for dogs and is waiving adoption fees for all animals. People hoping to take home a new pet can fill out an adoption questionnaire online before visiting the center. [DC News Now]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 50 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Damascus 5-month-old suffers skull fractures, brain hemorrhage, broken ribs; father under arrest

3-year prison sentence for Potomac TikTok influencer in COVID-19 loan fraud case

Advertisement

Michael Durso’s long history with MCPS draws pointed reactions to his new role

Related Stories