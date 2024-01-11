Each week, MoCo360 selects Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.
Here are the standouts from the week of Jan. 11:
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Freshman point guard/shooting guard Jonah Shanoff led the way for the Whitman Vikings’ 78-66 victory against the Tuscarora Huskies of Leesburg, Virginia on Jan. 9.
Shanoff outpaced all scorers with 27 points off six of nine field goals, including three of four from three-point land and six of 10 from the free throw line. Additionally, Shanoff dished four assists and three steals.
The Bethesda-based squad (7-4) battles Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Frances Doyle maintained her impressive start of the season in helping to lead the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons to a 54-48 victory over the Churchill Bulldogs on Jan. 8.
Doyle, a junior, earned a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Additionally, she nabbed five steals.
In the Barons’ 67-40 victory against the Einstein Titans on Jan. 10, Doyle again led all scores with 14 points. The victory brings the Barons’ record to 10-1. Next up for Doyle and the Barons is a home clash against Walt Whitman at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Co-Ed Wrestling
Walter Johnson junior Bahdan Kurepkin earned a first-place finish in the Jan. 6 Davidson Classic. Kurepkin was 3-0 heading to the championship round where he earned two first period falls en route to defeating his opponent in a 5-3 decision.
Kurepkin’s efforts helped the Wildcats of Bethesda earn a fifth-place finish with 101 points in the field of 22 teams.
