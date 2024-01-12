At Hello Vietnam! restaurant, which chef and owner Luc Pham opened in Rockville in July, the aromas of star anise and cloves arrive at my table before a teeming bowl of pho bo tai chin ($14.99) does. The soup, rife with rice noodles, strips of medium-rare eye of round beef steak and beef brisket, is set in front of me, sliced white onions, chopped scallions and cilantro skimming its surface. I bow my head slightly and scoop the vapors toward my nose, noting the distinctive and deep beefiness of the broth, which Pham makes in an assiduous ritual that involves cleaning beef bones several times, grilling them for five minutes and simmering them for at least 24 hours with water, sundry spices, ginger and premium fish sauce he sources from Vietnam. Wootton High School evacuates for reported bomb threat; dismissal delayed

Pham, 41, and his wife, Hang Doan, live in Potomac. They moved to the DMV in 2013 for Doan’s job at the World Bank, settling first in Rockville. Job options were limited for Pham because of the language barrier, he says, so he did what he enjoyed—cooking—starting off doing salad prep in a Thai restaurant, then for Epicurean & Co. at Georgetown University, where he became a sushi maker. He left there in 2016 to buy and operate a pho food truck called Viet Food, which he sold in 2018 to open Viet Kitchen, a food stall at Pike Kitchen. In 2021, Pham decided to strike out on his own with a full-blown restaurant. He chose the 1,500-square-foot space at Twinbrook Center, which seats 78, because of the nexus of Asian people in the area and its proximity to Lotte Plaza Market, which opened in 2016, specializing in Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese products.

Bun bo hue (Vietnamese spicy beef and pork noodle soup served with beef muscle, pork, pork blood, Vietnamese pork ham, lemongrass and seasonal herbs) Credit: Brendan McCabe

Deliciousness abounds at Hello Vietnam! Bun bo hue ($16.99), a zesty, lemongrass-laced beef and pork noodle soup with Vietnamese pork ham (sausage roll), cubes of solidified pork blood and beef tendon, is as bold and flavor-forward as the pho, both served with bean sprouts, jalapeno slices, red cabbage and an abundance of Thai basil and cilantro. Sublime banh cuon cha lua ($15.50), rice noodle rolls stuffed with ground pork, ground shrimp and mushrooms and served with Vietnamese pork ham, are formed and steamed to order. Other standouts are thit quay gion ba ($12.99), cubes of fried braised pork belly, with crackly crunchy skin; bun cha hanoi ($16.99), grilled pork sausage patties with rice vermicelli in a sweet and tangy fish sauce-based dipping sauce; and shrimp summer rolls. Pham makes everything from scratch and to order. “The wait might be a little longer during the weekend peak times,” he says, with Doan translating. “But I want everything to be the best it can be.” It’s worth the wait.

Hello Vietnam!: 2200 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, hellovietnamfood.com

