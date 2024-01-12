Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville evacuated this afternoon for the report of a bomb threat, Montgomery County Police said at 2:17 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

At 2:56 p.m., police said that school dismissal was delayed, and students will be able to return to the building to get on their school buses as soon as possible. UPDATE: School dismissal has been delayed. Students will be allowed back on campus to meet their school buses as soon as possible. #mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/yieYiyZ749 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 12, 2024 Cocaine, alcohol found in Germantown driver after fatal 2022 collision, police allege

Rockville City Police said on social media that they are assisting county police at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Stories