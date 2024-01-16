Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will open on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning due to icy conditions and low temperatures, the school system announced shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

All K-12 schools and MCPS offices will open two hours after their normal start time. Morning Head Start and morning pre-kindergarten programs are canceled, according to a news release. Afternoon pre-kindergarten programs will proceed as usual. Any other programs or field trips that are scheduled to begin prior to 10:30 a.m. are canceled.

Montgomery County announced a cold emergency alert at 3 p.m. Tuesday, effective until 9 a.m. Thursday. According to the county government website, a cold emergency alert is issued when “dangerously cold conditions are present, including, but not limited to, sub-zero temperatures and wind chill for which it will be dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.” Blair, Churchill and Poolesville student researchers named Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars

The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 28 degrees and a low of 16 degrees for the Bethesda area on Wednesday.



The county urges residents to stay indoors when possible and dress appropriately when spending time outside, especially those who are susceptible to hypothermia.

According to a map from the National Weather Service, parts of Montgomery County received between 3.7 and 5.2 inches of snow Tuesday, leading to slick roads and a chance of ice developing overnight.

