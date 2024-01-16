A driver crashed their vehicle through the front door of a Whole Foods store at 5269 River Road in Bethesda on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson (MCFRS) Jason Blake.

The vehicle stopped at the back of the produce section, Blake said. Two occupants in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but neither went to the hospital, according to MCFRS.

The driver hit a pedestrian, who had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, Montgomery County Police said.

Officials haven’t released the driver’s identity or the reason for the crash. [NBC4]

Two Good Counsel graduates selected in National Women’s Soccer League draft

Two 2019 graduates of Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in Olney were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft on Friday.

Jameese Joseph, who attended NC State, was selected 15th by the Chicago Red Stars, and Heather Hinz, who attended the University of South Carolina, was selected 38th by Houston Dash. There are 56 picks in the draft.

Both athletes previously played club soccer on Bethesda teams. [The MoCo Show]

DMV Restaurant Week started Monday; many Silver Spring restaurants participating

DMV Restaurant Week started Monday, and several Silver Spring restaurants are participating, including All Set Restaurant & Bar, Matchbox, The Daily Dish and J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, which was chosen as a top pick by DCist.

Participating restaurants will have multi-course brunch and lunch options this week for $25 or $35 per person, as well as multi-course dinner options for $40, $55, or $65 per person for on-premise dining. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather:

A high of 32 degrees with snow showers in the morning

