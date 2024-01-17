The first thing you see when you enter the lodge: a big, lifelike black bear. Then, your eyes catch on a faux fox, ski-lift benches, antlers hanging on the lights and green vines strewn throughout the space. This may sound like a rustic chalet on a snowy mountain in the woods, but it’s actually an American restaurant and bar in Clarksburg.

Clark’s Lodge is projected to open in March at 12011 Snowden Farm Parkway, owner Neel Kamal recently told MoCo360. The restaurant will replace GrillMarx, which closed in June 2023.

General Manager Uriel Perlman gave MoCo360 a sneak peek at the end of December.

At many tables inside and outside the restaurant, the booths are ski-lift benches from Blue Mountain Resort at the Poconos in Pennsylvania, according to Kamal.

“I was always infatuated with those mountain lodges,” Kamal said.

The restaurant features an inside seating area, full bar, private room for events and outdoor seating. Brick walls and wood paneling on the ceiling add to the rustic vibe. The private room contains a long bright red booth and an American flag, adding pops of color.

Advertisement

Perlman said that Clark’s Lodge’s ambiance and menu will be similar to Creek Lodge Bar and Grill in Rockville, which Kamal also owns. Missing B-CC High School science teacher has been found

Kamal is the managing member of a restaurant group with his wife, Navneet Gill. In addition to the Clark’s Lodge and Creek Lodge, the Boyd’s couple also own three Gaithersburg restaurants: Brews & Barrels, Vine Alley and Royal Tandoor.

The menu will feature a variety of dishes, such as burgers, sandwiches, quesadillas, pasta, ribs, salmon and an extensive dessert list. Perlman also said the eatery will be accommodating to dietary needs, offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Advertisement

Perlman and Kamal said their biggest goal is to make the restaurant a community staple.

“Clarksburg needs a place like this,” Perlman said. “We want to be part of the community. We want to sponsor teams, we want to get involved with the schools, charity work, donations, and anything that’s going to help this community grow and thrive. We want to be part of it.”

He said that Clark’s Lodge will offer live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights; trivia on Tuesday nights; and open mic nights each month. They are also hoping to host school fundraisers, wine tastings, mom’s nights and more.

Advertisement

“I want to be a part of the community in any way they want,” Kamal said.

Carlos Hickman, who was previously the bar manager at GrillMarx Clarksburg, which was around for about a decade, said he will stay at the location to manage the bar at Clark’s Lodge.

“I had been here from day one of GrillMarx to the day it closed,” Hickman said. “I have a pretty huge following as far as bar guests, but a lot of them are now personal friends of mine and over the years they come in, and I go that extra step.”

Advertisement

He said he lives two minutes from the restaurant, which allows him to serve the community he knows and loves.

“When everybody’s walking through the door, I already have their drink down before they’re there. And they used to say and continue to say this is like their Cheers bar. They’re like this is such a part of the community.”

He said that people were “devastated” when GrillMarx closed, but they’re looking forward to the fresh, new vibe that Clark’s Lodge will bring.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to re-engaging with these people,” Hickman said. “I think people are just dying to get back in here.”

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Credit: Courtney Cohn

Related Stories