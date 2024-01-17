Takoma Park resident Emily Ann Riley, 50, a science teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, who was reported missing on Jan. 11, has been found, her father David Riley told MoCo360 at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Riley said that police notified him that his daughter was safe and had been located around 1 p.m.

Montgomery County Police spokesperson Shiera Goff told MoCo360 on Wednesday that detectives do not “suspect foul play in her disappearance.” MCPS closes schools Wednesday due to icy road conditions

Police previously said that she was last seen in the 900 block of Erie Avenue in Takoma Park, which is the street she lives on, according to LexisNexis records.

Riley is 5’8” with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes and wears glasses, police do not know what she was last seen wearing, according to the police’s press release.

B-CC Principal Shelton Mooney sent a message to the community on Tuesday, saying “We are very concerned about Ms. Riley and remain hopeful that this situation will have a positive outcome. I will provide an update when additional information is available.”

He said that the B-CC Counseling Department is available to provide support to any students, staff and community members at this time.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Riley started working at B-CC in September, teaching astronomy.

