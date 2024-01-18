A downtown Silver Spring restaurant got the Hollywood treatment when it was featured on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In the episode, cast members Candiace Dillard Bassett and Nneka Ihim drive through downtown Silver Spring and dine at Miss Toya’s Creole House, a popular restaurant that features Southern and New Orleans style Creole cuisine.

While other Montgomery County restaurants and establishments have been featured on the reality show, which follows the lives of eight women living in and around Potomac, Ihim mentioned the restaurant by name during the episode.

Miss Toya’s Creole House opened in 2022 in the Ellsworth Plaza area of downtown Silver Spring.

[Source of the Spring]

Teenager arrested for two carjackings

An 18-year-old was arrested earlier this month in association with two carjackings in Montgomery County, police say.

Advertisement

Joseph De-La-Paz is being held on bond for allegedly taking part in two carjackings in November. On Nov. 7, a woman said she was held at gunpoint in the 3100 block of McMahon Road in Silver Spring, and five masked suspects took her cell phone and drove off in her car.

On Nov. 8, a woman reported to police that she was carjacked on Leonard Court in Rockville after suspects demanded they drive them to the bank, but she ran away and called the police as the suspects drove away in her car.

De-La-Paz is a suspect in both incidents.

Advertisement

[WJLA]

Silver Spring man arrested at BWI airport on rape and assault charges

A Silver Spring man was arrested at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday on second-degree rape and assault charges.

Wilfredo Pineda, 27, was apprehended during a traffic stop by Maryland Transport Authority officers on the inner roadway of the airport’s upper level.

Advertisement

Officers realized he was wanted through an open warrant in Baltimore County. He was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis.

[DC News Now]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Elrich recommends nearly $6 billion Capital Improvement Program for next five years

MCPS, school board silent as MoCo leaders, PTA, teachers’ union call for accountability

Montgomery County bill would allow houses of worship to build affordable housing on their land

Advertisement

Related Stories