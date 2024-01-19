The Montgomery County Education Association teachers union sent an email to MCEA members regarding the death of former president Chris Lloyd.

Current president Jennifer Martin wrote “It is with deepest sorrow that I inform you that former MCEA President Chris Lloyd has died following a long illness. Chris was a visionary and inspiring union leader. He cared deeply about his colleagues’ wellbeing, our students’ success, and the future of public education.” (MoCoShow)

Bethesda AMC to get major makeover

The AMC movie theater in Bethesda is being upgraded with better seats, improved image technology and more. MCPS closes ahead of forecasted storm

The company announced that the theater will receive AMC Signature Recliner seats as well as new carpeting and lighting, as well as one auditorium receiving Prime at AMC projection technology. (Washington Business Journal)

Smoke and fire extinguished at Nike missile site

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to smoke coming from an abandoned structure on Wednesday afternoon in Gaithersburg, according to spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Crews arrived to find smoking waste burning on the second level of the structure that is located on the site of a former Army facility that housed missiles. Officials quickly extinguished the fire. (MoCoShow)

Advertisement

Today’s weather: 30 and snowy.

ICYMI:

MoCo forecasted to get 1-2 inches of snow around Friday morning rush hour

Advertisement

Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park celebrates new year with bigger digs

Sneak peek: Clark’s Lodge slated to open in Clarksburg in March

Related Stories