This story, originally published on Jan. 22, 2024 at 10:59 a.m., was updated at 2:15 p.m. to add that the road has reopened.

The southbound lanes of Colesville Road just north of University Boulevard in Silver Spring have reopened this afternoon after a water main break on Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Update: All lanes are open on Colesville Rd (US 29) between Southwood Ave and Timberwood Ave from earlier emergency utility work. #MdTraffic — Montgomery Co OEMHS (@ReadyMontgomery) January 22, 2024 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Bethesda by delivery man, police allege

The closure was at Lorain Avenue between Southwood Avenue and Timberwood Avenue, between the Four Corners and Burnt Mills areas of Silver Spring.

At 8:57 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County Police said that a water main break shut down two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Colesville Road (U.S. 29) at Southwood Avenue.

All northbound lanes reopened Monday morning, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Advertisement

At 8:25 a.m. Monday, WSSC Water posted on X, formerly Twitter, that crews had restored water service to the area, they were “making great progress” repairing the main break and that they hoped to reopen the road by evening rush hour. RX @ReadyMontgomery Emergency utility work has CLOSED ALL LANES SB Colesville Rd (US 29) at Lorain Ave between Southwood Ave & Timberwood Ave. A DETOUR is in place for SB Rt29 Colesville Rd. (US 29) This will be an extended closure. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hI2Z6OwkxE — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 22, 2024

There was also a water main break Saturday at Knowles Avenue and Beach Drive in Kensington; at 4:13 p.m. Sunday, WSSC Water said that all lanes had reopened.

Advertisement

According to WSSC Water’s website, “When cold weather arrives, the chance of water main breaks jumps by about 60% compared to warmer months.”

This is because: “A sudden temperature drop causes a kind of shock to pipelines,” and “water temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit can make pipes, including underground pipes, more brittle,” the website said.

Over the weekend, temperatures ranged from the 20s to the low 30s in Montgomery County, which is some of the coldest weather the area has gotten so far this winter.

Advertisement

Related Stories