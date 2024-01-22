Winter Restaurant Week in the DMV extended due to snow

The Metropolitan Washington Winter Restaurant Week will be extended from Jan. 22 to 28, giving MoCo residents more time to try out new restaurants and enjoy specially priced menus across the Washington, D.C. region. The extension comes after a week of snowy and icy weather conditions that made roadways slick and canceled schools three times.

“This extension is an opportunity for more people to safely enjoy what our local restaurants have to offer, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of our industry,” Shawn Townsend, RAMW President and CEO said.

Now there is one more week to enjoy the 11 Montgomery County restaurants featured, such as All Set in Silver Spring, Charley Prime in Gaithersburg, Lia’s in Chevy Chase, The Salt Line in Bethesda and the Dish and Dram in Kensington. [The MoCo Show]

Two Montgomery County Police cruisers struck in one night, sending officers to hospital

Two Montgomery County Police cars were hit while officers were on duty Thursday night, according to police. 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Bethesda by delivery man, police allege

One officer was responding to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. when a woman rear-ended his car at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Grace Church Road in Silver Spring. The driver was arrested, and police said that she was driving under the influence.

Then, around 11 p.m., an officer responded to the Columbia Pike and Dustin Road area in Burtonsville for a disabled vehicle, police said. The officer got out of her car, put the emergency lights on and positioned it “to offer protection from oncoming traffic,” when someone struck the officer’s cruiser, causing the car to hit her, according to police.

Both officers were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. [DC News Now]

Montgomery County’s first Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Burtonsville

Despite the snow, Montgomery County’s first ever Sprouts Farmers Market opened in Burtonsville on Friday.

The popular chain has opened its latest grocery store as the anchor in Burtonsville Crossing Shopping Center.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), who represents Burtonsville, praised the opening, saying it was a great step forward in redevelopment of the shopping center and adding more grocery stores to the neighborhood. It was part of the county’s 2018 “Build a Better Burtonsville” initiative.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 37 degrees.

