Maryland will not follow two other states that are attempting to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.

Trump is one of two Republican candidates, along with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who will be on the May 14 Republican primary ballot in Maryland.

Secretary of State Susan Lee qualified Trump and Haley, saying in a letter to state elections officials Monday that the two generally met the qualifications for candidates who “generally advocated or recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in Maryland.”

The letter also qualifies President Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, and author Marianne Williamson for the Democratic primary contest in the state.

In December, the Colorado State Supreme Court disqualified Trump, citing the “insurrectionist ban” in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Maine followed soon after.

The Colorado ruling is subject to a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A judge in Maine sent a decision by that state’s secretary of state pending a decision by the Supreme Court on the Colorado case. That ruling is currently under appeal.

U.S. Rep. John P. Sarbanes (D-3rd) on Monday joined the ever-growing collection of Maryland elected officials who have endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) in the May 14 Democratic Senate primary.

"Her qualifications for the job are unsurpassed, but what is most inspiring is the personal, values-driven commitment she brings to lifting up Maryland families in every community," he said.

“Her qualifications for the job are unsurpassed, but what is most inspiring is the personal, values-driven commitment she brings to lifting up Maryland families in every community,” he said. “She is a champion of all that makes our democracy strong and will be in the vanguard of fighting voter suppression and big money corruption. I am mindful that today’s announcement comes as Americans mark the fourteenth anniversary of the tragic Citizens United case, which unleashed the flood of big money pouring into our politics. Angela understands the frustration so many Marylanders feel about the undue influence of special interests in Washington and she will fight for critical reforms to empower the many, not the money.”

That statement goes straight to the heart of the argument for Alsobrooks’ chief Democratic primary opponent, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-6th), who has said that his ability to self-fund his campaign means he won’t be beholden to special interests if he is elected to the Senate.

“I have been inspired by Congressman Sarbanes’ leadership advocating for Maryland families, and his groundbreaking work to strengthen our democracy because our elections are not for sale,” Alsobrooks said Monday.

Meanwhile, Trone on Tuesday is joining the ranks of Maryland politicians who have waited tables for an hour in solidarity with tipped wage workers who are seeking a wage.

The congressman will join servers, workers, and restaurant owners for an event hosted by the advocacy group One Fair Wage in Baltimore. The event will be held at Mera’s Kitchen Collective in the Mt. Vernon neighborhood from noon to 1 p.m.



One Fair Wage has hosted “Server for an Hour” events throughout the nation, giving lawmakers an opportunity to hear directly from servers about their financial plight.



The tipped wage provides a lower minimum wage for workers who earn gratuities in addition to their base pay. In Maryland, workers earning the tipped wage are only guaranteed a minimum wage of $3.63 per hour, despite the state’s minimum wage being codified into law at $15.

