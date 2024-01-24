First, kids learn to read. Then, kids read to learn. Nice theory. Nice words.

But the reality is wholly different for far too many of Montgomery County’s third graders.

In Montgomery County as a whole, according to the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) 2022-23 results, only 57% of third graders are reading at or above grade level. That number, however, masks the even more alarming rates in many of our county’s schools.

At Arcola Elementary, the number is 39%; JoAnn Leleck Elementary, 34%. Contrast that with Bradley Hills Elementary-92%. So, only one out of every two students of all our children are reading at third grade level, and in many schools, it’s as low as one out of three or one out of four.

What’s at stake? According to a national study, “Double Jeopardy: How Third Grade Reading Skills and Poverty Influence High School Graduation,” (Donald Hernandez, Annie E. Casey Foundation) children reading below grade level in third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school. Add family poverty to the mix and the results are even worse.

And, of course, this problem affects Montgomery County Latino and African American kids to an even greater extent than white and Asian children. Overall, 49% of African-American children and 33% of Latino children achieve third grade reading proficiency. It’s 81% of white children and 79% of Asian children.

If this isn’t the definition of an emergency for the Montgomery County Public Schools – and the county in general – we don’t know what is.

This is more important than declarations of good intentions or goals. This is basic.

Once upon a time, the county got it. Over 20 years ago, the county executive, County Council, superintendent and the school board got together before passing a budget to make sure the system implemented smaller class sizes in K-2 at our 51 poorest schools.

Our kids’ education was too important to be only the work of the school board. Our elected leaders didn’t just throw money at MCPS and hope for the best; they pressed the system for specific improvements focused on closing the achievement gap.

In August 2020, MCPS contracted with a nonprofit to focus on early grade reading in East Silver Spring Elementary School. The Rales Foundation supplied additional private monies.

The results were extraordinary. There was a 26 percent increase in the number of second graders reading at grade level and a 29 percent increase in third grade. The program was extended to eight other schools with similar demographics for the 2021-22 school year for $1.58 million with continued support from The Rales Foundation.

In March 2023, MCPS hired a different contractor at a cost of $950,000, half the prior contract. The contract is still for nine schools, but as of October 2023, only four schools are receiving support.

If the system truly cared about effectively closing the achievement gap, wouldn’t we be reinforcing success and extending it in a timely fashion to more and more schools? With Montgomery County having 35 schools with high numbers of poor kids (Title I schools), why isn’t it extended to all those schools? After all, MCPS promotes the kids to fourth grade whether they can read at grade level or not.

The County Council approved a budget last Spring for MCPS for 2023-24 that is $158 million more than required by the State’s Maintenance of Effort law. And now, the superintendent is asking for another $157 million more for 2024-25. Extending efforts to get kids to read at grade level by the end of third grade would cost less than $5M, or about 1/10th of one percent of the MCPS $3.1 billion budget and should be an easily funded top priority.

If money is not the issue, then we can only assume it is resolve that is lacking. Ultimately, the board decides how to allocate resources. But the county executive and council control the purse strings and could require a targeted focus on achieving third grade reading for all students if MCPS is to get more than the state minimum.

If we are truly about racial equity and social justice, nothing is more important than helping all our young children down a path toward success. If we don’t, then shame on us.

Third graders and their families need help and want answers: is anyone listening at MCPS?

Steven Silverman, Nancy Floreen, Mike Knapp and Michael Subin are all former Montgomery County Council members.

