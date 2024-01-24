A 100% plant-based bakery, Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats, owned by Doron Petersan – a two-time “Cupcake Wars” winner – has opened a new shop in Takoma across from the Takoma Metro Station. The bakery held a soft opening on Tuesday and plans to hold a grand opening celebration in February.

The new location will offer a range of Sticky Fingers sweets, cookies, bars, cupcakes and cakes. It will also introduce new savory noshes such as plant-based ham and cheese croissants, spinach and feta Danishes, sandwiches and soup. The bakery will also have options for those who adhere to kosher pareve guidelines.

Sticky Fingers' new shop is in the former Soupergirl location at 314 Carroll St. NW. The opening was prompted after the company closed its Columbia Heights store and relocated to its Takoma site, according to a press release. [Source of the Spring]

Silver Spring resident wins prestigious pharmacy award

Rosalyn C. King, a pharmacist, author, professor, global health adviser and Silver Spring resident was awarded the 2024 Hugo H. Schaefer Award from the American Pharmacists Association (APhA). According to a press release, the award – which was established in 1964 – is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society and the profession of pharmacy.

King was the first African American pharmacist to be employed by the APhA and served as a public health adviser on pharmaceuticals for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), per the release. After she retired, King wrote a memoir about her career, “From Watts to the World: A Chronicle of Service.” [American Pharmacists Association]

New Giant with a Ledo Pizza shop opens Friday in Bethesda

Bethesda is getting a new Giant Food supermarket with a cheesy twist – a Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe. The new store – set with a Starbucks and pharmacy – will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The new supermarket, located at 5320 Zenith Overlook, is part of the Westbard Square development and will replace the Giant at 5400 Westbard Ave., set to close on Thursday.

Customers can stop by the deli counter and pick up Ledo’s crust and tomato sauce, purchase a Take and Bake Pizza to warm up at home, or order a fresh pie to-go.

“We’re excited to celebrate the 13th Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe location in the beautiful new Giant Food store in Bethesda,” said Jamie Beall, CEO of Ledo Pizza. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a low of 31 degrees and a high of 48 degrees.

In case you missed it…

‘The Blair Witch Project’ still bewitches 25 years after its premiere

‘I’m just so shattered,’ mother mourns the loss of her son, who was killed Thursday

Mistrial declared in 1971 shooting death of Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy

