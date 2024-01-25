Each week, MoCo360 selects Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Jan. 25:

Varsity Boys Basketball

Senior Dennis Tamnou led the Paint Branch Panthers with 17 points in their 78 to 57 victory against the Walter Johnson Wildcats of Bethesda on Monday at the Burtonsville school.

Tamnou was 5 of 11 from the field, including three of five from beyond the arc and tallied eight rebounds. With the victory, the Panthers climb to 9-2 on the season.

Adrien Stevens starred in Bullis’ 74-70 victory over 1 of 1 Academy on Jan. 21. Stevens scored 29 points off 8 of 12 shooting including 3 of 5 from three-point land. Watkins Mill High School lockdown lifted; report of firearm unfounded Bullis player Adrien Stevens. Credit: Bullis

Stevens secured two rebounds, dished out two assists, six blocked shots and three steals for the Potomac school.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Samantha Johnson helped the Blake Bengals of Silver Spring defeat the Northwood Gladiators of Silver Spring 67 to 26 on Jan. 18.

Johnson, a senior, had 14 points and 17 rebounds – including 15 offensive boards. Additionally, Johnson collected four steals within 12 minutes of playing time. Blake Bengals senior Samantha Johnson scores two of her 14 points against the Northwood Gladiators on Jan. 18. Credit: Tim Ho Photography

For the season, Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Next up for Johnson and 2-11 Bengals is an away game Friday at Watkins Mill Wolverines in Gaithersburg.

