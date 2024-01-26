WMATA announced that trains from Glenmont to Takoma Park stations will be closed to accommodate construction of the Purple Line on Saturday and Sunday.

Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, and Silver Spring stations will be shut down both Jan. 27 and 28. Crews will use the time to renew ties, fasteners, and rail and eliminate joints. (MyMCMedia)

Relighting ceremony to come for restored Silver Spring theater

The restoration of the historic façade of the Flower Theatre location in Silver Spring is complete. Watkins Mill High School lockdown lifted; report of firearm unfounded

The project, undertaken by nonprofit MHP, will include a relighting ceremony on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. to reveal the theatre’s iconic neon sign and marquee. The free event will include 100 free limited-edition T-shirts for the first attendees. (Source of the Spring)

Three hospitalized in Thursday crash

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to five-car collision in Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred between Layhill Rd and New Hampshire Ave. Three patients were transported to the hospital. (MoCoShow)

Today’s weather: high of 71.

