Silver Spring's Woodmoor neighborhood is bounded by the Beltway on the south, University Boulevard on the west, Colesville Road (Route 29) on the north, and the Northwest Branch of the Anacostia River on the east. The ZIP code is 20901.

Amenities

Commuting from Woodmoor is a breeze. Buses run frequently, making the 2-mile ride straight down Colesville Road to the Silver Spring Metro Station. The Woodmoor Shopping Center is easy for pedestrians to access without crossing any busy streets. It has a CVS, a Starbucks, a Chipotle, Santucci’s Deli, The Watch Pocket Jewelers and the beloved Woodmoor Pastry Shop. Across the street is The 4 Corners Pub, a casual restaurant and bar and the site of many post-soccer pizza parties and high school reunion happy hours. Two grocery stores, Safeway and Trader Joe’s, are nearby. The community abuts the Northwest Branch, which has miles of wooded hiking trails along a rolling stream. Young residents attend public school at Montgomery Knolls Elementary (pre-K through second grade) and Pine Crest Elementary (third through fifth grades), Eastern Middle School and Montgomery Blair High School.

Vibe

It’s a very family-friendly place, with kids everywhere. The Woodmoor/Pine Crest citizens association sponsors several annual events, including Oktoberfest, a holiday tree and menorah lighting, a competitive holiday decorations contest, a July 4th parade, a Pride parade and a music festival open to everyone called WOODMOORstock, where residents host local bands in their front yards.

Housing Stock

Developed as a bedroom community for Washington, D.C., in the 1940s and ’50s, the houses are mostly Cape Cods and colonials, with a few ranches here and there. There are about 1,200 single-family homes in the neighborhood, many of which have been remodeled and expanded over the years to accommodate growing families.

Landmarks

St. Bernadette Catholic Church, on University Boulevard East, has been a part of the Woodmoor community since the parish was established in the 1940s. St. B’s, as it’s known, also has a popular pre-K through eighth grade parochial school.

Home Sales Data

24: homes sold in the first ¾ of 2023

34: average days on market

$736,250: median sold price

This story appears in the January/February issue of Bethesda Magazine.

