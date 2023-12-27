Best of Shopping

Boutique  

Winner: Belina Boutique
Finalists:

  • The Blue House 
  • Morley 
  • Sassanova 

Consignment/ Resale Store   

Winner: Reddz Trading 
Finalists:

  • New 4 You Thrift Boutique
  • Kid to Kid

Fine Jewelry Store

Winner: Boone & Sons Jewelers 
Finalists:

  • Kaufmann Jewelers 
  • Pampillonia Jewelers 

Locally Owned Place to Buy Glasses 

Winner: Wink Eyecare Boutique 
Finalists:

  • Voorthuis Opticians 
  • Colonial Opticians 

Personalized Gifts 

Winner: Whyte House Monograms
Finalists:

  • The Blue House 
  • Occasions 

Best Place for a
Special Occasion Dress

Winner: Saks Fifth Avenue 
Finalists:

  • Nordstrom 
  • Bloomingdale’s 
  • Lilac 

Shopping Center   

Winner: Wildwood 
Finalists:

  • Westfield Montgomery 
  • Pike & Rose 
  • Bethesda Row 