AfriThrive (afrithrive.org) is dedicated to food justice and equity to alleviate hunger and improve the well-being of underserved African immigrants. It provides access to healthy and culturally appropriate food, youth skills development and economic opportunity. The organization operates a mobile food pantry, a 2-acre farm and a community garden, along with training programs designed to stabilize families.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County and surrounding counties

BUDGET: $1,000,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 sponsors a one-year community garden permit and provides seeds for one family.

$1,000 provides healthy and culturally appropriate produce bags for 120 families.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Volunteer on Fridays for food repacking and distribution at Aspen Hill.

Ongoing: Volunteer at the Poolesville farm by planting, weeding, watering and harvesting.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Crossroads Community Food Network (crossroadscommunityfoodnetwork.org) is building a more resilient and inclusive food system in the Takoma/Langley Crossroads community. Programs include Crossroads Farmers Market, where an innovative SNAP-matching program is reducing food insecurity among 2,000-plus people annually; bilingual business support; an affordable shared-use commercial kitchen for food entrepreneurs; and healthy eating education.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Takoma Park and Langley Park

BUDGET: $828,723

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 provides a week’s worth of SNAP-matching dollars for five individuals at Crossroads Farmers Market.

$750 helps offset the cost of food licenses for 10 low-income food entrepreneurs.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Help market shoppers, vendors and staff.

One day: Support small food business owners and staff during the annual Crossroads Community Food Fair (May).

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

Manna Food Center (mannafood.org) works to end hunger through food distribution, nutrition education and advocacy in Montgomery County. Last year, Manna distributed 3.8 million pounds of food to individuals, children and seniors. Manna values partnerships with community groups, businesses and farms to address immediate needs and create sustainable, healthy communities.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg and Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $8,654,031

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 delivers a month’s worth of diet-specific groceries to a senior citizen or person with disabilities who cannot access Manna’s food sites.

$500 creates 100 weekend bags of shelf-stable foods to supplement a family’s meals, distributed weekly at over 50 MCPS elementary schools.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Prepare food boxes and sort canned goods.

One day: Host a food and funds drive.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Montgomery County Food Council (mocofoodcouncil.org) leads over 2,000 partners in collective impact education and advocacy initiatives to cultivate a more resilient, sustainable and equitable local food system. It improves access for 100,000-plus people at risk for hunger, supports 100-plus MoCo Made farms and food and beverage entrepreneurs, and addresses food system impacts on natural resources.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $895,543

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 supports one convening of the Gardening Subcommittee, whose efforts expand community tablecrop gardening access in the county.

$250 funds SNAP application assistance to one Montgomery County household, including pre-screening eligibility determination and application completion.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Participate in hunger awareness media campaign.

Ongoing: Serve as community food resource navigator.

SSL Hours? Yes

Internships? Yes

The Upcounty Hub (theupcountyhub.org) provides food and essential items to more than 1,200 families every week. It provides, without barriers and with dignity, food and integrated essential services to community members in upper Montgomery County.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Upper Montgomery County

BUDGET: $1,253,593

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 pays for four Thanksgiving meals for families.

$1,000 supports 10 families with nonperishable foods and fresh produce for a week.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Volunteer to pack or deliver food.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes