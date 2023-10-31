The organizations listed below are part of the 2023 Guide to Giving. Return to the guide’s homepage by clicking here.

CareerCatchers (careercatchers.org) provides personalized employment and job-skills counseling to the area’s most vulnerable residents. CareerCatchers’ approach focuses on professional development, in-house training, education and long-lasting engagement to ensure each client’s continued success in moving out of poverty and advancing in their career. These efforts affected 883 participants last year, of whom 309 participated in training, 279 received job retention services and 218 obtained new jobs totaling over $9 million in value.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $925,223

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$500 prepares a client with career coaching and job readiness.

$1,500 ensures a client receives ongoing services, from intake to starting a new job.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Grant writing; workshop presenting; teaching computer skills; tutoring ESOL, GED, etc.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Future Link (futurelinkmd.org) works with 300 Montgomery County young adults—many of them first-generation, remedial-level students facing challenges like homelessness, trauma and poverty—helping them navigate the path to a promising career. The program begins with a 15-week college-level seminar that empowers students and equips them with essential workplace skills. Next comes a suite of services—mentorships, paid internships, career exploration, scholarships and professional networks—to help students finish college or trade school and enter the workforce. Each year, dozens attain college degrees, professional certifications and full-time employment.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $656,483

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 pays for a student textbook.

$500 supports a networking event for 25 students.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES: Ongoing: Mentor, tutor or provide career coaching.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Nonprofit Montgomery (nonprofitmoco.org) provides organizations with the support needed to be effective by providing training and technical assistance that strengthens leadership, builds organizational resilience, supports advocacy, and bolsters strategic communications and cross-sector problem-solving. With 200-plus members, Nonprofit Montgomery works to address inequities within the nonprofit sector and the County; increase resources and participation of small, new nonprofits and those led by people of color; ensure the public and policymakers understand the vital role of nonprofits; and collaborate with public and private partners to advance economic opportunity for County residents.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $360,150

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides a year of membership.

$500 provides a nonprofit management workshop.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Members are eligible to serve as a committee or board member.

Internships? Yes

Per Scholas (perscholas.org/nationalcapitalregion) advances economic equity through tech career training and connecting skilled talent to leading businesses. Per Scholas National Capital Region equips 300 individuals annually with industry-recognized certifications and connects them to in-demand tech jobs, providing support along the way. A donation is a crucial investment in rebooting the regional economy in a more inclusive way by improving access to high-growth careers for people underrepresented in tech.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $2,454,576

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$500 equips 3 IT support or cybersecurity learners with lab supplies.

$1,000 covers the cost of SEC+ certification for four alumni.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Speak to learners on industry-specific and/or career development topics.

One-day: Edit resumes or participate in mock interviews.

Red Wiggler Community Farm (redwiggler.org) is a sustainable care farm where people with and without developmental disabilities come together to work, learn and grow healthy food. Red Wiggler successfully balances vegetable production alongside its inclusive mission, providing opportunities for all individuals to be teachers and leaders. Through its Community Supported Agriculture, Red Wiggler equitably distributes 50% of its total vegetable yield to low-income residents in Montgomery County.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $800,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 enables a classroom of low-income students to visit Red Wiggler free of charge.

$1,000 provides a week of vegetables to low-income school groups.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day or weekly: Participate in on-farm education and volunteer opportunities.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes