Care for Your Health (care4yourhealth.org) delivers inclusive, trusted and multicultural health care where it is needed, fostering autonomy and quality of life for all members of the community. The organization provides health care at community events, in the office, and at home. It has developed innovative programs such as Hospital at Home and integrated behavioral health with grief counseling.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties

BUDGET: $1,702,850

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$40 sponsors laboratory tests for uninsured patients.

$200 pays for a home visit by a nurse practitioner.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Host a drive to help bring resources to isolated seniors or assist with pop-up clinics.

Ongoing: Fundraising; data support.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Mary’s Center (maryscenter.org) provides health care, education, workforce development and social services to about 65,000 people annually to build healthier and stronger communities. Mary’s Center embraces culturally diverse communities to provide them with the highest quality of care, regardless of their ability to pay.

HEADQUARTERED: Washington, D.C.

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $94,681,841

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$200 covers the cost of a behavioral health appointment for an uninsured participant.

$1,000 pays the college application fees for two high school seniors in the after-school program.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Collect new toys or participate in a holiday toy drive with friends and family.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Mobile Medical Care (mobilemedicalcare.org) serves tens of thousands of Montgomery County residents—hailing from 100 countries and speaking 25 languages—who lack health insurance. It operates a network of nine low-cost health centers in fixed locations and in mobile vans. Patients receive free medications, referrals to exceptional pro-bono specialists, and donated diagnostic testing. Each year, MobileMed treats 4,500 patients in over 16,000 medical and behavioral health visits. In its 50-year history, not one patient has been turned away.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $4,993,216

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides flu shots for 10 people.

$500 provides primary care visits for 10 uninsured patients.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Serve in a variety of clinical or non-clinical ways.

NAMI Montgomery County (namimc.org) envisions a future in which all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. Trained volunteers with lived experience lead classes and support groups grounded in established, evidence-based resources, helping individuals, families and caregivers access critical information and feel less alone. In addition to its free programs, NAMI MC’s communities of peers conduct advocacy and outreach to break the silence around mental health and remove the stigma that prevents many from seeking the help they need.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $704,334

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 covers a support group for 20 individuals.

$500 pays for training for four volunteers living with mental illness.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Facilitation opportunities for individuals with lived experience relevant to mental health.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes