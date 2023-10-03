Are you looking for an opportunity in local journalism to expand your reporting career with a company that will invest in your continued development, allow you to cultivate a beat and welcome an authoritative voice in coverage? If so, this might be for you.

We are looking to hire a reporter who is experienced, outgoing, self-motivated and success-driven to quickly make an impact. We want someone who can establish themselves as a trusted community resource with informative, incisive reporting that gets to the heart of matters. We seek an entrepreneurial writer who will move ahead of the pack—analyzing trends and community concerns and crafting compelling stories from them rather than being reactive.

The Dining and Lifestyles reporter requires an ambitious mix of breaking news, enterprise and approaches driven by what readers need to know. We are exploring the potential who can stay abreast of openings and closings of restaurants and the latest destination spots within Montgomery County. This reporter will also have a significant role in compiling lists for cultural events, major attractions and being the guide to readers for exciting activities, festivals and locations to explore. The Dining and Lifestyles Reporter directly reports to the Executive Editor.

Core Responsibilities:

Reports breaking news as it happens — quickly, fairly and accurately. Expand stories if necessary.

Cultivates a network of diverse sources on your beat.

Pitch and develop enterprise stories that readers can’t find anywhere else.

Use public records to follow money, find scoops and do data reporting.

Work with fellow journalists to tell stories in a variety of media — photo galleries, data visualizations and more.

Strategically use social media to build sources, track news and distribute content.

Desired Requirements/Capabilities:

One-three years of reporting experience at a daily news organization

Excellent writing skills and the ability to tell a story

Excellent news judgment, audience awareness and understanding of journalistic ethics

Experience working in a digital publishing system

Familiarity with and interest in Montgomery County

Willingness to represent MoCo360 on audio and video platforms

Working knowledge of photography

Benefits

We offer competitive salaries and provide many benefits and wellbeing initiatives for our employees:

Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)

Group Term Life Insurance ($100K employer paid)

Long-Term Disability (100% employer paid)

Voluntary benefits: Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.

401K Retirement Plan (company match provided)

Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits

Paid Time Off

Paid holidays

Paid community day of giving

Z-Pop Media is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.