Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you to strengthen your skills, build new ones with an opportunity to continuously grow? Do you want to be a part of a team that helps share and report stories and information to the local community? Are you looking for a company that will invest time in your development, support your professional growth and listen to your ideas? If so, this might be for you.

We are looking to hire a Reporter who is outgoing, self-motivated with a success-driven mindset to join the team. Our focus is not just to report news but rather to foster community enrichment and share, educate and learn from the community we serve. We would love someone who is excited about this opportunity and ready to extend their talents. We seek a creative individual who is passionate, innovative, loves the chase, and is an unconventional thinker.

To be successful, this individual must have strong communication skills, naturally connect with people, and understands reporting. The role requires the person to love working and communicating with both people and the internal MoCo360 team. The reporter is responsible for an ambitious mix of breaking news, enterprise and approaches reporting…driven by what readers need to know. This role reports to directly to the Managing Editor.

Click here to apply

Core Responsibilities:

Report breaking news as it happens — quickly, fairly and accurately. Expand stories if necessary.

Cultivate a network of diverse sources on your beat.

Pitch and develop enterprise stories that readers can’t find anywhere else.

Use public records to follow money, find scoops and do data reporting.

Work with fellow journalists to tell stories in a variety of media — photo galleries, data visualizations and more.

Strategically use social media to build sources, track news and distribute content.

Desired Requirements/Capabilities:

One-three years of reporting experience, at a daily news organization

Excellent writing, reporting and storytelling skills

Proficient news judgment, audience awareness and understanding of journalistic ethics

Experience working in a digital publishing system (WordPress preferred)

Familiarity with and interest in Montgomery County a plus

Willingness to represent MoCo360 on audio and video platforms

Working knowledge of photography and video recording

Benefits

We offer competitive salaries and provide many benefits and wellbeing initiatives for our employees:

Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)

Group Term Life Insurance ($100K employer paid)

Long-Term Disability (100% employer paid)

Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.

401K Retirement Plan (company match provided)

Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits

Paid Time Off

Paid holidays

Paid community day of giving

MoCo360 is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

Apply here