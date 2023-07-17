Are you looking for an opportunity in local journalism to expand your reporting career with a company that will invest in your continued development, allow you to cultivate a beat and welcome an authoritative voice in coverage? If so, this might be for you.

We are looking to hire a senior reporter who is experienced, outgoing, self-motivated and success-driven to quickly make an impact. We want someone who can establish themselves as a trusted community resource with informative, incisive reporting that gets to the heart of matters. We seek an entrepreneurial writer who will move ahead of the pack—analyzing trends and community concerns and crafting compelling stories from them rather than being reactive. Curiosity is a major qualifier as a reporter who can view the county as a resident, dig deep into issues that matter to our neighbors and bring key voices—particularly underrepresented ones—to the discussion.

The senior reporter position requires an ambitious mix of breaking news, enterprise and approaches driven by what readers need to know. The reporter directly reports to the managing editor.

Responsibilities:

Report breaking news as it happens — quickly, fairly and accurately. Expand stories if necessary.

Cultivate a network of diverse sources on your beat.

Pitch and develop enterprise stories that readers can’t find anywhere else.

Use public records to follow the money, find scoops and do data reporting.

Work with fellow journalists to tell stories in a variety of media — photo galleries, data visualizations and more.

Strategically use social media to build sources, track news and distribute content.

Skills & Requirements:

Five-seven years of reporting experience, at a daily news organization

Excellent writing skills and the ability to tell a story comprehensively and thoroughly

Superior news judgment, audience awareness and understanding of journalistic ethics

Experience working in a digital publishing system

Familiarity with and interest in Montgomery County

Willingness to represent MoCo360 on audio and video platforms

Working knowledge of photography

Benefits:

Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)

Group term life Insurance ($100K employer paid)

Long-term disability (100% employer paid)

Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.

401K retirement plan (company match provided)

Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits.

Paid time off (PTO)

Paid holidays & floating holidays

Paid community day of giving.

We offer competitive salaries. Compensation commensurate with experience.

We are an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

Check out the application on LinkedIn.