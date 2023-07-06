Come join a high-growth team focused on helping local businesses identify strategies to grow their brand and revenue through omnichannel marketing solutions. We are seeking a seasoned sales management and business development professional to join our organization and lead our advertising sales team.

The Vice President of Sales will be responsible for designing strategic plans to meet sales targets and lead us into our next chapter of growth. Our focus is not just to sell but rather to foster community enrichment and build lasting relationships with our local advertisers and community.

Purpose:

Oversee and manage advertising sales and operations to ensure the organization meets its short-term and long-term revenue goals and identify innovative solutions for future growth.

Objectives:

Build a highly inclusive culture that ensures team members can thrive and that organizational goals are met.

Identify new opportunities for revenue generation and develop key growth sales strategies, tactics and action plans.

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships.

Responsibilities:

Set and manage strategic sales goals and KPIs, with a focus on revenue growth and product expansion.

Continuously educate and train the sales team and external partners on evolving multi-media tactics, benefits, and trends to ensure optimum growth and success.

Clearly communicate organizational goals and specific tasks to team members.

Account for revenue development and budget achievement across all platforms, while coaching your team to achieve goals as individual contributors.

Attend client meetings with account executives to present and explain solutions in simple, easy-to-understand language to clients, media buyers, advertising agencies and other key decision-makers.

Understand category-specific landscapes and trends and adjust the strategic direction of these accounts.

Fully utilize CRM including audit of pipeline management, revenue analytics, sales calls, and meetings to analyze rep acumen, coaching and identify areas for improvement.

Plan and direct the hiring and training of new sales representatives based on company needs and goals for expansion.

Oversee the advertising administrative and production team.

Establish and oversee a robust advertiser-facing marketing plan.

Collaborate with management and other stakeholders to carry out business-expanding strategies.

Build and maintain relationships with key customers, community partners and stakeholders.

Skills and Requirements:

Previous experience as a sales executive, sales manager or sales and marketing director.

Ability to be a decisive team leader and problem solver.

5+ years of experience/knowledge in the media industry.

Ability to train, develop, and motivate a sales team while collaborating with various departments to ensure individual and organizational success.

A self-starter who works effectively both independently and in a team environment.

Proven ability to drive the sales process from plan to close.

Proven ability to articulate the distinct aspects of products and services.

Proven ability to position products against competitors.

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to communicate, present and influence all levels of the organization, including executive and C-level.

Well-versed in Microsoft Office products; Excel, Teams, Power BI as well as CRM and other sales tools.

Benefits

Medical, dental and vision insurance (Company pays 100% of employee coverage)

Group term life Insurance ($100K employer paid)

Long-term disability (100% employer paid)

Short-term disability, accident insurance, life insurance, long-term care, and more.

401K retirement plan (company match provided)

Employee assistance program (EAP) to include wellness benefits.

Paid time off (PTO)

Paid holidays & floating holidays

Paid community day of giving.

We offer competitive salaries. Compensation commensurate with experience.

We are an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.