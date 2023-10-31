The organizations listed below are part of the 2023 Guide to Giving. Return to the guide’s homepage by clicking here.

American Muslim Senior Society (amssmd.org) offers a Halal Meals on Wheels program that serves over 500 senior residents of Montgomery County, providing nutritious and culturally appropriate meals to this primarily immigrant and low-income community. In a wide variety of languages, trained volunteer ambassadors work with clients to identify the challenges they face and help them gain access to health care, housing, transportation and more. Weekly check-ins and regular deliveries of warm meals and fresh produce provide companionship and address hunger.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $419,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 covers delivery of four meals to an elderly resident.

$500 makes training possible for three new volunteer ambassadors.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Outreach and senior support ambassadors needed.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Silver Spring Village (silverspringvillage.org) has a vision of caring neighbors helping older neighbors to thrive. Just three staffers and over 100 trained volunteers serve more than 270 members—older adults who wish to live in their homes as long and as independently as possible. Volunteers provide transportation and technology coaching, take notes at medical appointments, and assist with household tasks and errands. Regular visits and phone calls reduce social isolation and loneliness and help identify when more support is needed. A full calendar of more than 900 educational, recreational and social events (many of which are open to the public) encourages seniors to make friends, learn new things and stay healthy.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Silver Spring

BUDGET: $240,217

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 buys event refreshments for 15 seniors.

$250 pays for 10 hours of individualized services counseling.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Variety of roles to support local seniors.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes