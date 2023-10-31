The organizations listed below are part of the 2023 Guide to Giving. Return to the guide’s homepage by clicking here.

Action Youth Media (formerly GB Youth Media) (youthmediamd.org) provides free fine and media arts classes for middle and high school students, promotes media arts careers, and offers affordable studio space for professional filmmakers. Action Youth Media promotes youth voices, artworks and films at the annual MoCo Youth Film Festival.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $473,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$300 supports hiring two teaching artists to teach one 1½-hour filmmaking class for up to 35 students.

$500 covers 20% of the annual art and film supplies budget.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Visit a class and talk about your career in journalism, arts, film, or advocacy.

Weekly: Assist staff in managing the studio during class.

SSL: Yes

Internships: Yes

Adventure Theatre MTC (adventuretheatre-mtc.org) cultivates new generations of artists and audiences by creating memorable theatrical productions and by providing young people the highest quality musical theater training. ATMTC serves students at all skill levels and families from diverse communities, about 35,000 people annually.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $2,185,031

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 covers one week of a director’s rate for a production at a local elementary school.

$250 covers the materials to create costumes for one actor in a mainstage production.

$450 covers the artist’s fee for custom show illustrations.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with digitizing historical records.

Weekly: Assist with family photo opportunities in the lobby.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

Akhmedova Ballet Academy (akhmedovaballet.org) is dedicated to providing the finest quality ballet training using the Vaganova Method with personal and artistic mentoring to prepare young talented dancers to become strong and fully developed artists ready to take their places in major dance companies around the world. ABA’s esteemed faculty will instill the work ethic and skills necessary for producing successful leaders and citizens, committed to community and diversity.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $350,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 sponsors a dancer to take a professional guest artist master class.

$250 supports the production costs for performances.

$1,000 supports one student’s summer intensive tuition.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Support special events.

Monthly: Participate in grassroots marketing events.

SSL: Yes

AmaZing Theatre Company, Inc. (amazingtheatre.org) has a mission of creating meaningful historical and socially relevant theatrical productions that enlighten, educate and entertain the community about the history and culture of Black people, indigenous people and people of color (BIPOC), while at the same time embracing the importance of inclusion and diversity.

HEADQUARTERED: Sandy Spring

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $150,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides tickets to seniors, veterans, and youth.

$500 provides support for costumes.

$1000 provides support for stipends to cast members.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with theater productions

SSL opportunities: Yes

Arts for the Aging (artsfortheaging.org) engages older adults and caregivers with diverse abilities and backgrounds in health improvement and life enhancement through regular participation in the multi-disciplinary arts.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $746,217

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 creates one heART Kit—a custom visual, tactile and literary art-making kit that helps bridge the digital divide.

$250 supports teaching artist fees for a four-week creative aging workshop series.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Spanish translation support for heART Kit instructions and other workshop materials. Volunteer must be fluent in written Spanish and English.

Weekly: Evaluation support at in-person workshops.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Arts On The Block (AOB) (artsontheblock.com) empowers creative youth to imagine and shape fulfilling futures, join the creative workforce, and contribute to their communities. AOB provides real-world experiences, entrepreneurial training, and multiple pathways to success. It offers The Apprentice Program (for high schoolers), Studio Crew (for young adults) and monthly Visual Art Studio (VAST) workshops.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $946,000



WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 supplies art materials for young creatives.

$1,000 funds a laptop filled with digital design tools for workforce development for a studio crew member.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One Day: Assisting with event or workshop preparation.

Weekly: Support for regular studio maintenance and ongoing projects.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

ArtStream (art-stream.org) offers performing arts opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (including autism) through classes, workshops, theater companies and cabarets.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $810,714

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$75 funds a full costume for one actor in a Theatre Company performance.

$300 sponsors a public-speaking workshop for self-advocacy and preemployment skills.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Costume and prop shop cleanup or backstage support.

Weekly: Mentor actors with disabilities as they create an original show or volunteer in performing arts classes.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Association Of Russian-Speaking Theaters (ART) (associationrt.org) is a membership-based organization that strengthens the artistic and cultural impact of theater for Russian-speaking audiences by empowering, connecting and inspiring members.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville



SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $200,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides a partial scholarship for the Youth Intensive program.

$500 supports local musicians.

$1,000 supports the annual festival “CONSTELLATION.”

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Per event: Work registration table or as an usher.

SSL: Yes

Internships: Yes

Best Medicine Rep Theater Company (bestmedicinerep.org) develops and produces new comedies. It’s here to entertain. To bring joy. To foster community and learning through shared laughter. It presents two full productions annually, along with free play readings, and a festival of plays written by local students.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $60,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 pays for mounting a free reading of a new comedy.

$1,000 helps pay for producing the New Plays/New Voices Festival of student plays.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One Day: Usher at a performance

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Bel Cantanti Opera (belcantanti.com) provides performance opportunities for aspiring young singers and assists them in the transition to the professional opera arena, and brings these opera performances to the community at an affordable price.

HEADQUARTERED: Montgomery County

SERVES: Bethesda/Rockville

BUDGET: $105,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 supports a performance for an upcoming singer.

$400 supports a performance for orchestra members.

$800 supports theater rental for an evening performance.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Assist at ticket table, or assist backstage with costumes and cosmetics.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (bsomusic.org) has been recognized as one of America’s leading orchestras and one of Maryland’s most significant cultural institutions for over a century. Music has the power to uplift, inspire, heal, and unite. Your support helps make music happen through vital community partnerships, acclaimed youth education programs, and the highest quality symphonic performances by world-class musicians.

HEADQUARTERED: Baltimore

SERVES: Maryland

BUDGET: $30 million

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 rents one conductor’s score.

$500 brings a musician into a Montgomery County classroom.

$1,000 supports a year’s tuition for a BSYO Youth Orchestra or Concert Orchestra student.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Concert concierge

Weekly: Administrative support

Internships: Yes

Bender JCC of Greater Washington (benderjccgw.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit all-inclusive community—from the people served to the programs offered. The organization cultivates communities in an inclusive environment to celebrate Jewish life and values and offers a wide variety of programs and events. Doors are open to people of all backgrounds, religions, abilities and sexual orientations, and interfaith couples and families.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro area

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 for a child’s music lesson

$300 for an artist-in-residence to perform at our senior nutrition lunch program

$1,000 covers the cost of an opening reception for the Lessans Family Literary Series

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with check-in for films and concerts.

Weekly: Volunteer in the art gallery or library

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Bethesda Little Theatre (blt-online.org) is a charitable organization dedicated to producing theatrical performances intended to entertain audiences in the local community and encourage public appreciation of these arts.

HEADQUARTERED: Olney

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $15,000

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher at a performance

SSL opportunities: Yes

BlackRock Center For The Arts (blackrockcenter.org) brings inspiring performing and visual arts experiences to diverse audiences in a welcoming and intimate setting, providing opportunities to engage in the arts. BlackRock’s overarching vision is to provide arts access for all, transforming lives through affordable and free performances, gallery exhibitions, arts education, community events and robust youth arts outreach.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $1.6 million

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides arts supplies for six students in Outreach After-School Programs at Title One schools.

$250 supports a Summer Camp Scholarship.

$1,000 pays for Performing Artists’ fees, supporting accessibility through affordable tickets.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Assist at community events.

Monthly: Usher at performances.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Boulanger Initiative (boulangerinitiative.org) advocates for women and all gender-marginalized composers. It fosters inclusivity and representation to expand and enrich the collective understanding of what music is, has been and can be. Boulanger promotes music composed by women through performance, education, research, consulting and commissions.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $230,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 sponsors a virtual Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon or educational workshop.

$500 supports a K-12 school visit, providing powerful education about women composers throughout history and empowering students to become composers and creators themselves.

$1,000 sponsors an artist at WoCo Fest, BI’s annual festival, featuring works by women and gender-marginalized composers performed by local and nationally acclaimed performers.

Internships: Yes

Cantate (cantate.org) builds community through choral music. Two auditioned choirs—the Chamber Singers and Concert Choir—redefine the canon by presenting classical standards alongside contemporary masterpieces, championing BIPOC creatives and interpreters. Cantate fosters emerging talent through its Young Composers’ Competition and Young Artists of Color program and partners with Montgomery College to conduct the Summer Choral Institute.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $200,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$20 sponsors a ticket for a young patron.

$150 provides membership and sheet music for a young choral singer.

$800 sponsors a pre-professional Choral Scholar for one semester.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Front-of-house support for a concert.

Weekly: Social media design and maintenance.

Internships: Yes

CARPE DIEM ARTS (carpediemarts.org) provides intergenerational, multicultural events and arts outreach activities, working with over 150 visual, literary and performing artists, serving diverse audiences throughout the community. Programs include an early childhood initiative, ukulele and songwriting classes, afterschool programs, art and movement classes for seniors, summer arts camps, family concerts and community sings, and community dances.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $350,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 provides one day’s musical artist for the Daily Antidote of Song.

$155 provides an hour of arts instruction to a class of 15.

$395 provides a scholarship to a weeklong day camp.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Social media

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Capital Accord Chorus (capitalaccord.org) is a treble chorus singing four-part, a cappella harmony. The chorus and its quartets bring music to retirement communities, festivals, community theater and other local events. It holds weekly open rehearsals, participates in choral competitions, and is partnering with the HALO Quartet to host a dialogue for local musicians in 2024.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $24,500

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$150 covers costs of a rehearsal.

$400 supports a young adult singer’s participation for a year.

$500 subsidizes a performance at a retirement community, school, or other community event.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Rehearsals open to singers in the treble range.

Biweekly: Participation in Sharing Voices 2024 dialogues.

Create Arts Center (createartscenter.org) engages diverse communities with meaningful, accessible and equitable art education programs and arts-based mental health services with licensed art therapists. For 36 years, Create has worked to level the playing field by ensuring that everyone can access innovative art therapies and approaches to learning through the arts.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $725,153

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$75 provides materials for the Teen Portfolio Program.

$285 covers the cost for one student for a semester of smARTkids, a free after-school program for children from low-income households.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Assist teaching artists with weekly art classes and/or potentially help to install and prepare work in the Tamar Hendel Gallery.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Dance Exchange (danceexchange.org), fueled by generosity and curiosity, expands who gets to dance, where dance happens, what dance is about, and why dance matters. Dance Exchange offers programs for all ages and experience levels; provides affordable studio space to local artists and organizations; and creates intergenerational, socially engaged performances and projects.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $585,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides a partial scholarship for the Youth Exchange program.

$1,000 supports Dance Exchange’s Climate Initiative, which energizes and engages with climate solutions through equity-centered creative practice and inquiry.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Seasonal building cleanup days.

Weekly: Registration support for Saturday Takoma Park MOVES class.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

DC Beauty of Beijing Opera (dcbbo.org) aims to promote cultural diversity in the eastern U.S. Programs include performances, workshops and training classes about Beijing Opera, a typical theater form in ancient China and a UNESCO-listed intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

HEADQUARTERED: North Potomac

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $29,546

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 covers the cost for a family of four to attend a three-hour performance for the public.

$500 pays for a local organization to receive a workshop for target audiences for up to 60 minutes.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with special events, including setup, breakdown and operations.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

Docs in Progress (docsinprogress.org) believes everyone has a story. By developing, encouraging and celebrating new and diverse voices, Docs fosters a supportive community for documentary filmmakers of all ages and expertise. It offers workshops, free screenings and a young artist program, including an intergenerational filmmaking series, Village Reels.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $327,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 covers a scholarship for a two-hour workshop (e.g., The Smartphone Documentarian).

$250 buys snacks for summer teen filmmaking workshops.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Event/project-related work.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Ebong Theatrix (ebongtheatrix.org) is a community theatre group that celebrates diversity and inclusion with members, content providers and an audience base representing diverse races, demographics and genders. Through performing arts, Ebong aims to promote harmony through community events, charity, and festivals. Its intent is to come together to celebrate our experiences and make our voices heard through theater.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $16,500

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$500 provides workshop opportunities to new members.

$1000 helps increase accessibility and inclusion of Ebong’s content.

$5000 underwrites the cost of renting larger theaters, increasing the audience base and keeping ticket prices affordable.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One Day: Provide transportation to the elderly.

Weekly: Prop building

SSL opportunities: Yes

Flying V (flyingvtheatre.com) is a performing arts nonprofit focused on creating nerd- and pop culture-infused performances. It is known for larger-than-life moments in small spaces, and immersive world building that connect audiences, regardless of medium.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $301,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 makes available five tickets.

$100 buys a new desktop microphone for a Paperless Pulp audio-drama recording.

$1,000 pays for a full week of rehearsal space for a developing musical theater residence.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Front of house support for a show.

Weekly: Help keep Flying V’s expansive tech inventory in tip-top shape by helping organize storage each month.

Internships: Yes

Focusmusic (focusmusic.org) is a predominantly volunteer organization that provides performance opportunities for emerging and nationally touring singer-songwriters, and folk and acoustic musicians. It has provided an intimate setting for hundreds of shows in front of listening audiences since 2002.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $40,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$25 goes to support artists

$75 helps cover operating costs

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Assist in the production of performances.

Monthly: Organizational and promotional assistance.

Friends Of The Library, Montgomery County (FOLMC) (folmc.org) works to strengthen, promote and champion Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL), for it to better serve the learning interests and needs of the diverse and changing communities of the county. FOLMC operates two used bookstores, runs book sales in local libraries and sponsors library enhancements.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

ANNUAL BUDGET: $3,306,600

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$30 supports MCPL’s World Language Collection, which includes Spanish, Chinese and French books and materials.

$120 buys three Readalongs (audio recordings inside picture and chapter books).

$500 pays for 120 Mosaic Creative Writing Anthologies for MCPS middle school authors.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Support pop-up booksales and special events

Weekly: Support FOLMC branch book sales at local libraries

SSL opportunities: Yes

Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture (glenechopark.org) works with a wide variety of arts organizations and artists to offer programs for 170,000 people of all ages each year at a unique historic site. History meets a diverse present and vibrant future at Glen Echo Park, with its antique carousel, social dances, public festivals and music events, live theater and puppetry, summer camps, classes and more. The partnership also sponsors artist-led projects and events that combine history, the environment, and the arts to reflect and educate the diverse community it serves—and everyone can access park programs through subsidies and scholarships.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $2,109,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 covers 50 carousel tickets.

$500 pays for art supplies and instructor fees for a hands-on art activity.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: As needed at local events.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Glen Echo Pottery (glenechopottery.com) is dedicated to building and sustaining a strong, inclusive arts community focused on the ceramic arts. Every student is given the space and opportunity to be an artist, a mentor and a partner in learning and sharing the rich traditions and complex dimensions of the ceramic process. In addition to classes, Glen Echo Pottery offers the public opportunities to observe and interact with potters practicing their craft and to view exhibitions of ceramic artwork.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $350,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$185 pays for a scholarship for a teen to attend a seven-week wheel class

$500 provides a two-day wheel and hand building workshop for nonprofit community partners

SSL opportunities: Yes

Glorystar Children’s Chorus (glorystar.org) provides music education to children and youth (5-18 years old) with a rich repertoire of East Asian and Western music. GCC celebrates its Asian cultural heritage and creates an inclusive and enriching learning environment for singers to build connections within the community. In its 28th season, GCC welcomes singers aged 5 to 19 of all backgrounds and musical abilities.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $200,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides one session of choral instruction.

$500 supports one semester of tuition scholarship for families in need.

$1,000 pays for one participant to attend a choral festival.

$2,000 covers a concert venue rental fee.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Hope Garden Children’s Ballet Theatre (HGCBT) (hopegardencbt.org) is rooted in the idea that dance and the performing arts can give a voice and place of community to all. HGCBT offers unique access in an arts-deprived region to participate in the creation and performance of excellent dance, resulting in the production of two professional-level performances each year.

HEADQUARTERED: Poolesville

SERVES: Northwest Montgomery County

BUDGET: $40,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$75 purchases two to three costumes for younger performers.

$200 provides a scholarships for a dancer for one performance.

$500 underwrites a guest choreographer.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One Week: Assist in the distribution of promotional materials

Monthly: Assist in the construction and sewing of costumes

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Imagination Stage (imaginationstage.org) empowers all young people to discover their voice and identity through performing arts education and professional theater.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $6,000,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 provides financial aid to one student for a weeklong summer camp.

$2,500 provides a 10-session in-school residency for a Title I school.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher for a performance

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

InterAct Story Theatre (interactstory.com) creates original interactive plays designed expressly for kids and the grownups who love them. Through its professional touring theater and extensive arts education programs, InterAct’s merry band of performers and teaching artists weave together drama, music, dance and creative opera with content curricula for all ages, reaching almost 25,000 children and adults in a typical year. Meanwhile, community programs like the popular monthly Wheaton Family Theatre Series (free and open to the public) give families the opportunity to engage in live theater, and the annual KidStory Theatre Festival features original creative writing by kids, for kids.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $313,135

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$150 sponsors a creative drama workshop for one classroom.

$500 sponsors a theatrical performance for an elementary school.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: As needed; at performances, volunteers serve as ushers and supervise the youth craft table.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

InterPLAY Orchestra (interplayorchestra.org) is a community orchestra comprising 40 adults with cognitive and/or physical disabilities who “interplay” music in collaboration with high school seniors, college students and professional musicians. InterPLAY Orchestra operates year-round, including weekly rehearsals and three concert performances each year.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $154,057

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$500 provides instruments for two orchestra members.

$1,000 provides one annual tuition scholarship for one orchestra member.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Assist with concert performances.

Weekly: Become a Bandaide, student or adult volunteers with basic musical training who play alongside and/or assist individual orchestra members to play their instruments during rehearsals and concert performances.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Kalanidhi Dance (kalanidhi.org) inspires appreciation for Kuchipudi dance through artistic excellence, creative performances, high-quality educational programs and collaborations. More than 20,000 people have attended Kalanidhi’s live and virtual performances and Dancing Stories programs. Kalanidhi has a worldwide reach of over 10 million viewers through social media performances.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $354,879

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$75 provides necessary supplies for the annual kids camp.

$500 pays for Kalanidhi Dance’s artists and performers to reach more diverse audiences through community programs for senior citizens, schools, libraries and more.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with special events at Kalanidhi Dance.

Weekly: Assist staff with administrative and pre-event tasks or remotely assist with social media content creation and grant writing.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Lumina Studio Theatre (luminastudio.org) provides unique opportunities for young actors of any level or experience to perform Shakespeare, other plays of the classical repertory theater and modern plays that focus on the beauty of language. Lumina provides a rigorous professional setting where actors grow as artists and collaborative community members.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $277,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 provides a young actor with a partial scholarship.

$1000 pays a guest artist to collaborate in an upcoming production.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help at a performance by working front of house.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Marlow Guitar International (marlowguitar.org) has wowed local audiences for 30 years with affordable concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guitarists, and has introduced hundreds to this exquisite instrument through performances in public school classrooms and libraries throughout the region. Signature initiatives include the Myrna Sislen Youth Guitar Competition, where young guitarists hone their skills and build confidence, and Guitars for Veterans, providing instruments and lessons to service members.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $227,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 pays for transportation and concert tickets for 45 students.

$500 provides one free concert/discussion at a public library/school.

$2,000 covers one judge’s fee for the MGI Sislen Youth Competition.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Ongoing: Help with Marlow Guitar Series

Weekly: Provide support with data entry administration

Maryland Youth Ballet (MYB) (marylandyouthballet.org) has, since 1971,been successfully preparing young dancers for a career in the performing arts as well as providing classes to dancers of all ages and levels, and by presenting professional quality, yet accessible, award-winning ballet performances, for the entire region. MYB has extended the reach and diversity of its ballet training by offering a program for physically disabled children (Music & Motion), by establishing an outreach initiative (JumpStart) for financially disadvantaged minority children and by awarding training scholarships.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: DMV Metro

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 outfits one JumpStart outreach student with their own leotard, tights and ballet shoes.

$100 provides one scholarship student with a pair of pointe shoes.

$2,300 pays for a nine-month scholarship for one beginner dancer.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Mayur Dance (mayurdance.org) is dedicated to teaching and performing Indian classical dance, specializing in the Odissi style. It focuses on creating new generations of practitioners and appreciators of its art form by conveying its passion and expertise to students of all ages, and by bringing performances to diverse audiences in the DMV. Mayur dancers perform on professional regional and international stages, but also at local schools and senior centers. Mayur is proud to embrace both traditional foundations and modern sensibilities in its work.

HEADQUARTERED: Potomac

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $71,737

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$150 pays a junior dancer to train younger students and develop their own teaching and choreography skills.

$300 funds a scholarship for one student to attend a summer intensive workshop, including training with visiting artists.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Assist with prop and costume construction for a performance.

Weekly: Social media support.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Metropolitan Ballet Theatre and Academy (MBT) (mbtdance.org) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts opportunities and professional training to dancers of all ages and backgrounds in a positive environment. MBT is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion to develop well-rounded dancers who have a strong sense of identity and appreciation for arts and culture. Committed to bringing arts to the community, MBT serves over 9,000 people annually through performances and outreach programming.

HEADQUARTERED: Montgomery County

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $1,300,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 helps support the free ticket giveaway program.

$500 helps to support the instruction for classes in partnership with the Down Syndrome Network of Montgomery County.

$1,000 supports one student’s annual tuition.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher a performance.

Weekly: Participate in grassroots marketing events.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Montgomery History (montgomeryhistory.org) has been serving residents and the region as the county’s historical society through its research library, adult programs, publications, exhibits, and conferences since 1944. Its goal is to create a shared sense of place and to build safe, inclusive and more welcoming communities. Montgomery History is where the stories of who we are, rooted in where we have been, are collected, preserved and shared.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $674,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 provides registration for five students to an annual history conference.

$1,000 underwrites five online History Conversations, which are offered for free to everyone.

Volunteer Opportunities:

One day: Judge annual History Day competition.

Weekly: Library reference desk, transcription, cataloging.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Montgomery Symphony Orchestra (MSO) (msomd.org) provides musical programs of the highest quality for the community, gives local amateur and volunteer professional musicians the opportunity to play and grow, and supports young musicians of the community through collaboration and inclusion in its concerts and activities.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $29,225

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$60 covers one rehearsal space rental.

$200 covers live streaming of MSO concerts to its YouTube channel.

$500 buys printed programs for one concert.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help MSO with setup, ushering and tear-down on concert days (four concerts per year).

Weekly: Join the MSO as a musician (most skill levels welcome).

National Capital Trolley Museum (dctrolley.org) preserves and interprets electric street railways from around the world, especially from the D.C. area. Along with exhibits and educational programming, the museum invites visitors to ride one of its restored historic streetcars down a demonstration railway, encouraging them to think about the interrelationship between community development, cultural expression and public transportation.

HEADQUARTERED: Colesville

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $246,500

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 supports an educator for a K-12 classroom to visit the museum.

$100 funds one All Aboard! family program teaching transit history through art and science.

$1000 covers 30% of the museum’s annual archival supply expenses.

Volunteer Opportunities:

One day: Provide support for special events.

Weekly: Lend your organizational skills in the archive.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

National Philharmonic (nationalphilharmonic.org) engages, inspires and unites diverse communities across the Washington, D.C., area through outstanding music performances and innovative education programs. NatPhil includes the Orchestra, partnerships with regional choirs and learning and engagement programs serving youth, adults, families and seniors.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro area

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$54 provides free admission to NatPhil performances for youth.

$60 provides one 45-minute private music lesson for a student who otherwise could not afford private instruction.

$100 provides one 60-minute chamber coaching session for a YMP student.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with mailings

National String Symphonia (nssorchestra.org) is home to the Symphonia, a professional symphonic string orchestra, and #WildStrings, a smaller string group that presents music “in the wild” as it brings classical music to people where they are—in the streets. The NSS envisions a world in which art music is a meaningful part of the shared experience of a universal community.

HEADQUARTERED: Montgomery County

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $72,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 supports the discount ticket program.

$500 purchases one piece of music for the NSS library.

$1500 underwrites one public performance by #WildStrings.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Set up and tear down on concert days.

Weekly: Help increase the NSS’s social media presence.

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts (olneytheatre.org) produces and curates performances for the diverse audiences in our community, and educates, learns from, supports and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Its season includes family-friendly musicals, reimagined classics, thought-provoking new plays, joyful concerts and more. The organization also enriches learning for thousands of students through performances, camps and workshops at Olney Theatre and in schools.

HEADQUARTERED: Olney

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $9,020,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 allows five students to attend a matinee for free.

$450 supports 10 free tickets for nonprofit partners and those who face barriers to attending live theater.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Support community celebrations like SummerFest.

Year-long: Serve as an usher to help welcome audiences.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Peerless Rockville (peerlessrockville.org) was founded in 1974 to safeguard and promote the cultural fabric of the city of Rockville. It keeps the town’s history alive through events, celebrations, lectures and exhibits. It believes in a diverse and encompassing version of history that includes contributions from every past, present and future resident of Rockville.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 provides a classroom the ability to visit the office and museums.

$100 pays for a virtual event on a piece of Rockville’s rich history.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Clean up a historic site in Rockville.

Weekly: Office administrative work.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Photoworks at Glen Echo Park (glenechophotoworks.org) is a vibrant and unique resource for all photographers. Its philosophy is simple: Creative dialogue with fellow photographers, an intimate learning environment, and outstanding faculty are the ingredients for creative growth.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo Park

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $144,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 supports an instructor to visit a local school with a pop-up darkroom, allowing young photographers to experience the magic of black-and-white printing.

$500 supports up-and-coming artists from diverse backgrounds with printing and exhibition costs.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Support the gallery as a docent on Saturdays for a few hours.

Events: Assist with set-up of opening receptions for gallery exhibitions.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Rockville Little Theatre (rlt-online.org), founded in 1948, is the oldest continuously operating live theatre in the Rockville area, providing high-quality performances at reasonable prices. The group strives to entertain, enlighten and educate all who attend its theatrical events. RLT helps community members become playwrights, actors, directors, costume designers, set designers, ushers and audiences.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $100,000

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

One day: Help building/striking sets or ushering performances.

Weekly: Be part of a production as actor, staff or crew.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

Rockville Brass Band (rockvillebrassband.org) engages local audiences with innovative programming, such as its Fall 2023 Women in Brass concert. It engages student brass players in workshops and concerts. It represents Maryland—and wins awards—at regional and national festivals that celebrate the unique sound of American and British-style brass bands.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $25,000

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher a concert.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Rockville Musical Theatre (RMT) (r-m-t.org) is a volunteer organization dedicated to the presentation of high-quality musical theatre designed to entertain and enrich the community while showcasing local talent.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $37,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 helps costume performers.

$200 pays an orchestra musician.

$1,000 supports building materials for set design.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher a show

Ongoing: Help backstage on crew.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Round House Theatre (roundhousetheatre.org) is a theater for everyone. It enriches the community through bold, outstanding theatrical and educational experiences that inspire empathy and demand conversation. Each year, Round House produces a full season of contemporary plays, musicals and modern classics to 50,000 patrons, and offers year-round educational programming for 5,000 students of all ages.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $9,000,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$1,000 underwrites 20 tickets for high school students to attend a student matinee.

$500 sponsors dinner for 50 teens at a Teen Night.

$100 supports professional development for one summer intern.

OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher a performance.

SSL opportunities? Yes

Internships: Yes

Sandy Spring Museum (sandyspringmuseum.org) is located on 7 acres, with 3 acres of forest, and connects diverse communities and advances social equity through shared and inspiring experiences of our region’s cultural heritage. Experience folk art exhibits, participatory folk music jams and performances, folk dance performances, folk arts workshops and nine resident artists on-site.

HEADQUARTERED: Sandy Spring/Olney

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $1,218,454

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 pays for a folk artist to host an intergenerational arts workshop.

$500 covers a folk arts musical performance at a museum event.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Participate in an online monthly transcribe-a-thon.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

So What Else (sowhatelse.org) improves the lives of children and families in Greater Washington, providing access to food security, basic necessities and high-quality out-of-schooltime enrichment programs, including two after-school musical theater programs and a middle school summer camp where students produce, compose and direct their own musical production.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda/Kensington

SERVES: Metro region and Baltimore

BUDGET: $3,129,700

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$35 provides weekly groceries for a family of five.

$100 a month sponsors a weekly creative after-school program and meals for one child.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Volunteer at the free walk-up food pantry or indoor thrift store at the headquarters.

Weekly: Volunteer at a creative after-school program.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Story Tapestries, Inc. (storytapestries.org) infuses Greater Washington with creative energy, emphasizing everyone has a story worth sharing. Its professional artists and educators collaboratively design workshops, residencies and performances that promote access and equity. Programs engage over 350,000 people annually, especially in communities struggling with high poverty rates.

HEADQUARTERED: Poolesville

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $1,200,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$40 pays for five artist-in-resident sessions for one child.

$150 engages 15 young adults in an arts-centered workshop that teaches key skills necessary for job placement and career growth.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Support special events.

Weekly: Remotely support social media communications or data entry tasks.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Strathmore (strathmore.org) is a nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts center, presenting and producing over 300 accessible and affordable events each year in the Music Center, Mansion, AMP and on its 16-acre campus. Strathmore expands access to the arts by providing free and low-cost events in Montgomery County schools and communities.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: DMV Metro

BUDGET: $16,785,698

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 covers the cost of meals for one low-income fourth grader at Spring Break Camp.

$500 brings 30 second graders to the Music Center for a free classical concert.

$1,000 provides one middle schooler with six weeks of free after-school music coaching.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with special events

Yearlong: Usher performances

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Symphony of the Potomac (symphonypotomac.org) is a community-based, primarily volunteer orchestra under the direction of Joel Lazar. The orchestra provides Montgomery County and the Greater Washington area with the opportunity to enjoy symphonic music at a reasonable price.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $74,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$300 buys a critical-edition score and parts of a work in a concert.

$5000 funds an endowed chair.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Assist on the day of a concert.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Tagore Music Group of Greater Washington DC (tagoremusicgroupdc.com) is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to staging iconic plays, musicals and dance dramas penned by the Indian Nobel-laureate poet/philosopher Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941).

HEADQUARTERED: North Potomac

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $17,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 buys/rents props and costumes.

$1,000 supports stage production costs such as special lighting, furniture and stage set.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with set designs, lights, stage management and ushering at a performance (one to three productions are staged each year).

Monthly: During rehearsal season, volunteer performers are sought for weekend practices.

Takoma Park Folk Festival (tpff.org) is a free annual festival featuring music on six stages. From old-time fiddle and bluegrass to acoustic folk-rock to world fusion, volunteer performers range from well-seasoned stage veterans to youngsters on stage for the first time. The festival also includes children’s activities, a crafts show, community tables and food from around the world.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $50,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$75 feeds five volunteer performers on festival day.

$250 provides chairs for one stage’s audience.

$1,500 provides all equipment for one stage.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help set up, implement and/or break down the festival.

Monthly: Assist with administrative and pre-event planning tasks.

SSL opportunities? Yes

Internships: Yes

The Civic Circle (theciviccircle.org) brings civics alive for very young children with music and drama through assembly and after-school programs. It aims to empower students to understand and participate in democracy, inspiring compassionate, informed and engaged citizens.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $98,999

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$150 covers the cost of one Teaching Artist workshop, helping students lift their voices by writing and performing civic songs, poems and stories.

$400 covers the cost of two performers to deliver The Civic Circle’s musical assembly show, Vote for Me, reaching about 250 students (grades 3-5) in a Title I school in Montgomery County.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Guest speaker, videographer, community service fair representative.

Weekly: Assist with social media and/or graphic design.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Yes

The Puppet Co. (thepuppetco.org), founded by Allan Stevens and Christopher and MayField Piper, is a nonprofit puppet theater that uses hand puppets, rod puppets, body puppets, marionettes, and shadow puppets to stage both original works and traditional children’s stories. Under the new leadership of Elizabeth Dapo and Isabel Dawson, the Puppet Co. offers classes, a Tiny Tots program for children 2 to 4 years old, additional outreach to schools and adult programming.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo Park

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $450,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 pays for repairing a puppet

$225 subsidizes a field trip from a school

$1,000 covers the cost of new lighting equipment

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Be a greeter in the lobby before shows

Internships: Yes

The Writer’s Center (writer.org) supports writers and anyone who wants to write. The organization offers 300 writing workshops every year in all genres and for all experience levels, as well as dozens of free literary events, both virtual and in person.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $929,418

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 provides a scholarship for a writer to attend a one-session workshop.

$150 covers the honorarium to bring a nationally renowned author to a free public event.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

None at this time.

TorcuArt (torcuart.com) is a nonprofit association created in 2020 to advance the rich culture of Flamenco and Classical Spanish Guitar and associated artistic disciplines such as dance, song, poetry and visual arts. Its programs include the Youth and Amateur Flamenco Guitar and Dance Contest, Flamenco Round Tables, Hispanic Christmas Carols Evening and others.

HEADQUARTERED: Potomac

SERVES: Metro area

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 sponsors a masterclass/workshop for a student dancer.

$250 supports the production costs for performances.

$500 underwrites the cost of a semester-long weekly student Flamenco class.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Assist with special events.

Ongoing: Serve as a mentor for young guitar or dance students.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

UpRooted Dance (uprooteddance.com) creates intersections between dance and other art forms. Artistic Director Keira Hart-Mendoza collaborates with interdisciplinary creatives to craft vibrant works. UpRooted Dance uses movement, sound, images, and text to immerse viewers through thought-provoking storytelling. This versatile company produces pathways from audiences to explore dance on stage and in unexpected locations.

HEADQUARTERS: Bethesda

SERVING: Metro area

BUDGET: $30,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 helps pay a professional dancer stipend for a single performance.

$500 helps cover production costs for upcoming performances.

$1,000 helps pay a collaborating artist for their artistic work.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Usher and volunteer at a performance.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Urban Artistry (urbanartistry.org) is an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to the performance and preservation of art forms inspired by the urban experience. Founded in 2005 by Junious Lee Brickhouse as the first urban dance-focused studio in the DMV, UA serves as a cultural ambassador for often unsung communities, developing collaborations that support artists past, present and future. It focuses on dance forms born in Black and brown urban communities: breakin’, house, hip-hop, popping, locking, punking and more.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $140,053

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 supports weekly classes for two youth students.

$500 brings artists respected as elders in urban dance styles to the DMV.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly/Monthly: Assist staff with administrative and pre-event tasks.

INTERNSHIPS: Yes

Victorian Lyric Opera Company (vloc.org), dedicated to a mission of ensuring the continued relevance of operetta throughout Montgomery County, provides performance opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, and has charmed audiences throughout the DMV for 45 years.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $153,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$100 pays for props for performances.

$1000 buys set construction equipment.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Ushering during performances.

Weekly: Set construction and painting.

SSL opportunities: Yes

VisArts (visartscenter.org) is dedicated to transforming individuals and communities through the visual arts by providing contemporary art exhibitions, classes, camps and community engagement. VisArts supports artists’ careers through paid fellowships and residencies, studio space, and free calls. VisAbility Art Lab provides studio space and career support for neurodiverse artists. To reduce financial barriers to participation, VisArts provides more than $200,000 in class and camp discounts and scholarships, artist stipends, and studio rent subsidies.

HEADQUARTERS: Rockville

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $2,920,493

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$250 covers supplies for free art programs.

$500 covers one month of an artist’s stipend.

$750 provides a camp scholarship for one child.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Weekly: Help with galleries.

Monthly: Help with camps.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Washington Conservatory of Music (washingtonconservatory.org) is a nationally accredited community music school providing lessons and classes for all ages, free public concerts and an outreach program for underserved children.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo Park

SERVES: Montgomery County

BUDGET: $1,197,822

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 provides early childhood class supplies

$100 provides a partial scholarship for music lessons

$1,000 supports a free community concert

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with professional concerts.

Weekly: Provide help in the office or music library.

Monthly: Provide your professional expertise.

SSL Opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Washington Revels, Inc. (revelsdc.org) uses performance, education, and community engagement to revive, sustain, expand and celebrate cultural traditions—in music, dance, storytelling and drama, binding people together in spirit and joy. We strive to illustrate the world’s common humanity, connecting all people in a community that stretches across ethnic, cultural and religious divisions, and through time.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro area

BUDGET: $750,000

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Performance and/or office support, event participation.

Weekly: Crafting, performances (on stage or back), office support.

SSL opportunities: Yes

Internships: Yes

Young Artists of America (YAA) (yaa.org) offers transformative musical theater education and performance opportunities to a diverse group of students, grades 4-12, throughout Greater Washington, D.C. Students perform with a full symphonic youth orchestra in state-of-the-art venues like The Music Center at Strathmore. YAA’s Summer Performing Arts Intensives (both day and overnight camps) help students find their voice.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

BUDGET: $1,300,000

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 provides one student with a musical score.

$400 pays for one orchestra student’s tuition.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with a YAA special event.

Weekly: Provide administrative support.

SSL: Yes

Internships: Yes