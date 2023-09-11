2023 Races 2024 Races

Welcome to MoCo360’s 2023-2024 election voters’ guide. You’ll find answers to commonly asked questions about voting and the election.

On Nov. 7, the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville will host elections for City Council seats. Rockville will also elect a new mayor.

Momentum is growing for Election 2024 Candidates are rapidly filing to run for the U.S. Senate seat and Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat. Both elections will be held in 2024.

This guide will include bios and questionnaire answers from candidates for the various seats.

FAQ:

Gaithersburg elections How do I know if I’m registered to vote? Residents who are registered to vote in Montgomery County are automatically registered to vote in the City of Gaithersburg and will receive a ballot application in the mail. To confirm their address is correct, residents can check on the Maryland State Board of Elections website. What position are up for grabs? Three City Council seats. Can I do a mail-in ballot? By Sept. 8, registered Gaithersburg residents will be mailed an application to apply for a mail-in ballot. Approved voters will receive mail-in ballots starting on Oct. 6. Residents can also apply online. When do I turn in my mail-in ballot? Completed mail-in ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off at one of the seven Ballot Drop Boxes located across Gaithersburg. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in the drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Is there an early voting period? Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. Where do I vote on Election Day? In-person voting will take place only at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in person voting and dropping off mail-in ballots.

Rockville elections How do I know if I’m registered to vote? Rockville residents that are not registered to vote will be able to register in-person on election day, or can register to vote in the city at any time. There are different ways to register to vote: through the Montgomery County voter registration website; in-person at Rockville City Hall, a public library, U.S. post office or the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration; or by phone, 240-777-8500 to request registration forms. Ballots will be sent to the address listed on residents’ voter registration record. To confirm that your address is correct, you can check on the Maryland State Board of Elections website. Residents must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old – not under guardianship for mental disability or have not been found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote. What seats are up for grabs? Mayoral and six City Council seats What else will my vote help decide? Four referenda questions: lowering the voting age to 16; permitting residents that are noncitizens to vote; setting term limits for Mayor and city council; and creating representative districts. Where do I vote on Election Day? The City of Rockville will hold a vote-by-mail election this year. Ballots will be mailed to every registered voter on or before Oct. 13 in advance of Election Day on Nov. 7. Completed ballots must be returned to the city by 8 p.m. in person at City Hall or by mail. There are three ways to vote: Mail the completed ballot back to City Hall. The ballot has pre-paid postage and must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Drop off at a 24/7 election drop box, which will be in the parking lot of City Hall, at 111 Maryland Avenue and at the Montrose Community Center, at 451 Congressional Lane. Go in person to one of the two election day voting centers located at City Hall and the Thomas Farm Community Center, at 700 Fallsgrove Drive.

