April McClain-Delaney
Party: Democrat
City/town of residence: Potomac
Position running for: House of Representatives, Maryland’s 6th congressional district
Background: Deputy assistant secretary for communications and information in the Commerce Department, Washington director of an advocacy group dealing with children’s television programming
Read more:
April McClain-Delaney to seek Democratic nomination for Dist. 6 congressional seat, per source
She will resign job in Commerce Dept. to seek post held by her husband from 2012-2018