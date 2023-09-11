Ashwani Jain
Party: Democrat
Age: 33
City/town of residence: Gaithersburg
Background: Ran for governor in 2022 and finished seventh in the Democratic primary with just over 2% of the vote. He also ran for Montgomery County Council in the 2018 Democratic primary against 32 other candidates for at-large seats, receiving 4.3% of the vote. Jain is a program director at the National Kidney Foundation. He previously worked for the Obama administration.
Further Coverage:
Political Notes: Raskin addresses Bethesda-Chevy Chase Democrats, pushes engaging young voters
Plus: Ashwani Jain enters Maryland Sixth Congressional District Race, Maryland House Speaker endorses Alsobrooks