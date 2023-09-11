Credit: File photo

Ashwani Jain

Party: Democrat

Age: 33

City/town of residence: Gaithersburg

Background: Ran for governor in 2022 and finished seventh in the Democratic primary with just over 2% of the vote. He also ran for Montgomery County Council in the 2018 Democratic primary against 32 other candidates for at-large seats, receiving 4.3% of the vote. Jain is a program director at the National Kidney Foundation. He previously worked for the Obama administration.

