Dan Cox

Party: Republican

Age:49

Residence: Emmitsburg (Frederick County)

Education: University of Maryland University College (now University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.); Regent University School of Law (J.D.)

Current/Most Recent Position: Attorney, chief of staff to Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano

Past Elected Office/Campaign Experience: Member, Maryland House of Delegates (2019-2022); Republican nominee for Maryland governor (2022); Republican nominee for U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland, District 8 (2016)

Campaign Website: https://coxforcongress.org/