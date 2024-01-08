Dan Cox
Party: Republican
Age:49
Residence: Emmitsburg (Frederick County)
Education: University of Maryland University College (now University of Maryland Global Campus, B.S.); Regent University School of Law (J.D.)
Current/Most Recent Position: Attorney, chief of staff to Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano
Past Elected Office/Campaign Experience: Member, Maryland House of Delegates (2019-2022); Republican nominee for Maryland governor (2022); Republican nominee for U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland, District 8 (2016)
Campaign Website: https://coxforcongress.org/