Destiny West Credit: Destiny West

Destiny Drake West

Party: Democrat

City/town of residence: Germantown

Position running for: House of Representatives, Maryland’s 6th congressional district

Background: Founder & CEO of Drake Institute of Women’s Policy, Senior Program Specialist at U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Senior Legislative Analyst at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Website: https://destinyforcongress.com/