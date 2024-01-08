George Gluck
Party: Democrat
Age: 77
Residence: Rockville (Montgomery County)
Education: Brooklyn College (B.S); Johns Hopkins University (M.S.); George Washington University (M.S.)
Current/Most Recent Position: Software consultant; substitute mathematics teacher
Past Elected Office/Campaign Experience: Candidate for Democratic nomination, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland, District 6 (2022); Green Party nominee, U.S. House of Representatives/Maryland, District 6 (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020)
Campaign Website: https://sites.google.com/view/georgegluck