Joe Vogel
Party: Democrat
Age: 26
City/town of residence: Gaithersburg
Background: State Delegate (Maryland General Assembly, District 17), worked on various Democratic campaigns (Barack Obama, Cheryl Kagan, Hilary Clinton, Cory Booker), Maryland Youth Advisory Council
Website: https://www.joevogel.org/
