Election 2024 Endorsements
Candidates receive endorsements from other politicians, leaders, unions, and organizations. This list was last updated Sept. 6, 2023 and will be updated regularly. Click a candidates name to see the list of endorsements they have received.
U.S Senate
Angela Alsobrooks
- U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen
- Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, MD-05
- Congressman Kweisi Mfume, MD-07
- Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman
- State Treasurer Dereck E. Davis
- Former MD Attorney General Brian Frosh
- Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski
- Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman
- Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Charles County
- State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore City
- State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Montgomery County
- State’s Attorney Tony Covington, Charles County
- State Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, District 18, Montgomery County
- State Senator Benjamin Kramer, District 19, Montgomery County
- State Senator William C. Smith, Jr., District 20, Montgomery County
- State Senator Alonzo T. Washington, District 22, Prince George’s County
- State Senator Ron Watson, District 23, Prince George’s County
- State Senator Melony Griffith, District 25, Prince George’s County
- State Senator C. Anthony Muse, District 26, Prince George’s County
- State Senator Michael Jackson, District 27, Prince George’s County, Charles County, Calvert County
- State Senator Arthur Ellis, District 28, Charles County
- State Senator Pamela Beidle, District 32, Anne Arundel County
- State Senator Dawn Gile, District 33, Anne Arundel County
- State Senator Mary Washington, District 43, Baltimore City
- State Senator Malcolm Augustine, District 47, Prince George’s County
- State Senator Katie Fry-Hester, District 9, Howard County, Montgomery County
- State Delegate Terri L. Hill, District 12, Howard County
- State Delegate Jessica Feldmark, District 12A, Howard County
- State Delegate Vanessa E. Atterbeary, District 13, Howard County
- State Delegate Anne Kaiser, District 14, Montgomery County
- State Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield, District 19, Montgomery County
- State Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, District 20, Montgomery County
- State Delegate Ben Barnes, District 21, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Anne Healey, District 22, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Nicole Williams, District 22, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Kym Taylor, District 23, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Adrian Boafo, District 23, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Marvin E. Holmes Jr., District 23, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Jazz Lewis, District 24, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Andrea Harrison, District 24, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Nick Charles, District 25, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Karen Toles, District 25, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Kent Roberson, District 25, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Veronica Turner, District 26, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Jamila Woods, District 26, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Kevin Harris, District 27A, Prince George’s and Charles County
- State Delegate Debra Davis, District 28, Charles County
- State Delegate Edith Patterson, District 28, Charles County
- State Delegate Brian Crosby, District 29B, St. Mary’s County
- State Delegate Dana Jones, District 30A, Anne Arundel County
- State Delegate Andrew Pruski, District 33, Anne Arundel County
- State Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, District 37A, Dorchester and Wicomico County
- State Delegate Michele J. Guyton, District 42B, Baltimore County
- State Delegate Regina T. Boyce, District 43A, Baltimore City
- State Delegate Elizabeth Embry, District 43A, Baltimore City
- State Delegate Stephanie Smith, District 45, Baltimore City
- State Delegate Robbyn Lewis, District 46, Baltimore City
- State Delegate Diana Fennell, District 47A, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Julian Ivey, District 47A, Prince George’s County
- State Delegate Nick Allen, District 8, Baltimore County
- State Delegate Courtney Watson, District 9B, Howard County
- County Council Member Calvin S. Hawkins II, At-Large, Prince George’s County
- County Council Member Mel Franklin, At-Large, Prince George’s County
- County Council Member Opel Jones, District 2, Howard County
- County Council Member Wanika Fisher, District 2, Prince George’s County
- County Council Vice Chair Allison Pickard, District 2, Anne Arundel County
- County Council Member Ingrid S. Watson, District 4, Prince George’s County
- County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, District 4, Frederick County
- County Council Member Jolene Ivey, District 5, Prince George’s County
- County Council Member Dawn Luedtke, District 7, Montgomery County
- County Council Member Sydney J. Harrison, District 9, Prince George’s County
- Mayor Jeffrey Slavin, Montgomery County
- Mayor Gavin Buckley, City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County
- Mayor Cynthia Miller, City of District Heights, Prince George’s County
- Mayor Robert Croslin, City of Hyattsville, Prince George’s County
- Mayor Bennard J. Cann, Town of Morningside, Prince George’s County
- Board of Alderman President Pro Tem Katie Nash, City of Frederick, Frederick County
- Former Congressman Albert Wynn
- County Commissioner Amanda Stewart, Charles County
- Register of Wills Byron MacFarlene, Howard County
- Former County Executive Don Mohler, Baltimore County
- County Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III, Charles County
- Former State Senator/Secretary of Aging Gloria Lawlah, Prince George’s County
- Former County Executive Ike Leggett, Montgomery County
- Former County Executive Ken Ulman, Howard County
- Former State Delegate Maggie McIntosh, Baltimore City
- County Commissioner Vice President Ralph Patterson II, Charles County
- Former Delegate Sue Hecht, Frederick County
- Former Maryland Democratic Party Chair/2018 Lt. Gov Nominee Susie Turnbull, Montgomery County
- Board of Education Vice Chair Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., Charles County
Organizations
- Collective PAC
- Delta for Women in Action (D4)
- Emily’s List
- Higher Heights for America
- Prince George’s County Muslim Council
Will Jawando
- Former Councilmember Kai Hagen
- Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr
- Westminster Mayor Mona Becker
- Laurel City Councilmember Martin Mitchell
- Laurel City Councilmember Carl Dewalt
- Colmar Manor Mayor Monica Casañas
- Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez
Organizations
David Trone
- Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)
- Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)
- Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)
- Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii)
- Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)
- Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)
- Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.)
- Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.)
- Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)
- Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio)
- Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.)
- Rep Susie Lee (D-Nev.)
- Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.)
- Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)
- Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.)
- Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)
- Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)
- Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)
- Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)
- Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.)
- Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.)
- Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.)
- Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater
- Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner
- Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman
- Poolesville Town Commission President James Brown
- Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown
- Washington Grove Mayor John Compton
- Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan
- Boonsboro Mayor Howard Long
- Keedysville Mayor Ken Lord
- Middletown Burgess John Miller
- City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor
- Mountain Lake Park Mayor Donald Sincell
- Senate Majority Leader Nancy King (Montgomery D-39)
- State Senator Karen Lewis-Young (Frederick D-3)
- State Delegate Kris Fair (Frederick D-3)
- State Delegate Brooke Grossman (Washington D-2B)
- State Delegate Ken Kerr (Frederick D-3)
- State Delegate Ryan Spiegel (Montgomery D-17)
- State Delegate Chao Wu (Howard & Montgomery D-9A)
- State Delegate Natalie Ziegler (Howard & Montgomery D-9A)
- Former State Senator Ron Young (Frederick D-3)
- Frederick County Council President Brad Young
- Frederick County Councilmember Jerry Donald
- Frederick County Councilmember M.C. Keegan-Ayer
- Frederick County Councilmember Renee Knapp
- Baltimore City Councilmember Isaac “Yitzy: Schleifer
- Hagerstown City Councilmember Tiara Burnett
- Cumberland City Councilmember Richard “Rock” Cioni
- Cumberland City Councilmember Eugene Frazier
- Gaithersburg City Councilmember Neil Harris
- Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane
- Gaithersburg City Councilmember Jim McNulty
- Poolesville Town Commissioner Sarah Paksima
- Poolesville Town Commissioner Martin Radigan
- Poolesville Town Commissioner Edward Reed
- Hagerstown City Councilmember Matthew Schindler
- Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford
- Gaithersburg City Councilmember Robert Wu
- Frederick City Board of Education Member Karen Yoho
6th Congressional District
Lesley Lopez
- Secretary Gloria Lawlah
- Senator Pamela Beidle
- Senator Sarah Elfreth
- Senator Dawn Gile
- Senator Nancy King
- Councilwoman Dawn Luedtke
- Delegate Nick Allen
- Delegate Jacqueline Addison
- Delegate Tiffany Alston
- Delegate Heather Bagnall
- Delegate Sandy Bartlett
- Delegate Julia Palakovich Carr
- Delegate Jessica Feldmark
- Delegate Diana Fennell
- Delegate Cathi Forbes
- Delegate Michele Guyton
- Delegate Terri Hill
- Delegate Dana Jones
- Delegate Aaron Kaufman
- Delegate Pamela Lunman Guzzone
- Delegate Mary Lehman
- Delegate Robbyn Lewis
- Delegate Sarah Love
- Delegate Aletheia McCaskill
- Delegate Edith Patterson
- Delegate Emily Shetty
- Delegate Vaughn Stewart
- Delegate Jennifer Terrasa
- Delegate Nicole Williams
- Delegate Steven Johnson
Joe Vogel
- Representative Ritchie Torris
- Representative Mark Takano
Organizations
- LGBTQ+ Victory Fund
- Equality PAC
- Voters of Tomorrow
- College Democrats of America
- Dream for America