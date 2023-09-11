Election 2024 Endorsements

Candidates receive endorsements from other politicians, leaders, unions, and organizations. This list was last updated Sept. 6, 2023 and will be updated regularly. Click a candidates name to see the list of endorsements they have received.

U.S Senate

Angela Alsobrooks U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, MD-05

Congressman Kweisi Mfume, MD-07

Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman

State Treasurer Dereck E. Davis

Former MD Attorney General Brian Frosh

Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Charles County

State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore City

State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Montgomery County

State’s Attorney Tony Covington, Charles County

State Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, District 18, Montgomery County

State Senator Benjamin Kramer, District 19, Montgomery County

State Senator William C. Smith, Jr., District 20, Montgomery County

State Senator Alonzo T. Washington, District 22, Prince George’s County

State Senator Ron Watson, District 23, Prince George’s County

State Senator Melony Griffith, District 25, Prince George’s County

State Senator C. Anthony Muse, District 26, Prince George’s County

State Senator Michael Jackson, District 27, Prince George’s County, Charles County, Calvert County

State Senator Arthur Ellis, District 28, Charles County

State Senator Pamela Beidle, District 32, Anne Arundel County

State Senator Dawn Gile, District 33, Anne Arundel County

State Senator Mary Washington, District 43, Baltimore City

State Senator Malcolm Augustine, District 47, Prince George’s County

State Senator Katie Fry-Hester, District 9, Howard County, Montgomery County

State Delegate Terri L. Hill, District 12, Howard County

State Delegate Jessica Feldmark, District 12A, Howard County

State Delegate Vanessa E. Atterbeary, District 13, Howard County

State Delegate Anne Kaiser, District 14, Montgomery County

State Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield, District 19, Montgomery County

State Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, District 20, Montgomery County

State Delegate Ben Barnes, District 21, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Anne Healey, District 22, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Nicole Williams, District 22, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Kym Taylor, District 23, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Adrian Boafo, District 23, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Marvin E. Holmes Jr., District 23, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Jazz Lewis, District 24, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Andrea Harrison, District 24, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Nick Charles, District 25, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Karen Toles, District 25, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Kent Roberson, District 25, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Veronica Turner, District 26, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Jamila Woods, District 26, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Kevin Harris, District 27A, Prince George’s and Charles County

State Delegate Debra Davis, District 28, Charles County

State Delegate Edith Patterson, District 28, Charles County

State Delegate Brian Crosby, District 29B, St. Mary’s County

State Delegate Dana Jones, District 30A, Anne Arundel County

State Delegate Andrew Pruski, District 33, Anne Arundel County

State Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, District 37A, Dorchester and Wicomico County

State Delegate Michele J. Guyton, District 42B, Baltimore County

State Delegate Regina T. Boyce, District 43A, Baltimore City

State Delegate Elizabeth Embry, District 43A, Baltimore City

State Delegate Stephanie Smith, District 45, Baltimore City

State Delegate Robbyn Lewis, District 46, Baltimore City

State Delegate Diana Fennell, District 47A, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Julian Ivey, District 47A, Prince George’s County

State Delegate Nick Allen, District 8, Baltimore County

State Delegate Courtney Watson, District 9B, Howard County

County Council Member Calvin S. Hawkins II, At-Large, Prince George’s County

County Council Member Mel Franklin, At-Large, Prince George’s County

County Council Member Opel Jones, District 2, Howard County

County Council Member Wanika Fisher, District 2, Prince George’s County

County Council Vice Chair Allison Pickard, District 2, Anne Arundel County

County Council Member Ingrid S. Watson, District 4, Prince George’s County

County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, District 4, Frederick County

County Council Member Jolene Ivey, District 5, Prince George’s County

County Council Member Dawn Luedtke, District 7, Montgomery County

County Council Member Sydney J. Harrison, District 9, Prince George’s County

Mayor Jeffrey Slavin, Montgomery County

Mayor Gavin Buckley, City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County

Mayor Cynthia Miller, City of District Heights, Prince George’s County

Mayor Robert Croslin, City of Hyattsville, Prince George’s County

Mayor Bennard J. Cann, Town of Morningside, Prince George’s County

Board of Alderman President Pro Tem Katie Nash, City of Frederick, Frederick County

Former Congressman Albert Wynn

County Commissioner Amanda Stewart, Charles County

Register of Wills Byron MacFarlene, Howard County

Former County Executive Don Mohler, Baltimore County

County Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III, Charles County

Former State Senator/Secretary of Aging Gloria Lawlah, Prince George’s County

Former County Executive Ike Leggett, Montgomery County

Former County Executive Ken Ulman, Howard County

Former State Delegate Maggie McIntosh, Baltimore City

County Commissioner Vice President Ralph Patterson II, Charles County

Former Delegate Sue Hecht, Frederick County

Former Maryland Democratic Party Chair/2018 Lt. Gov Nominee Susie Turnbull, Montgomery County

Board of Education Vice Chair Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., Charles County Organizations Collective PAC

Delta for Women in Action (D4)

Emily’s List

Higher Heights for America

Prince George’s County Muslim Council

Will Jawando Former Councilmember Kai Hagen

Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr

Westminster Mayor Mona Becker

Laurel City Councilmember Martin Mitchell

Laurel City Councilmember Carl Dewalt

Colmar Manor Mayor Monica Casañas

Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez Organizations

David Trone Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.)

Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio)

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.)

Rep Susie Lee (D-Nev.)

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)

Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.)

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)

Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.)

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.)

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater

Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman

Poolesville Town Commission President James Brown

Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown

Washington Grove Mayor John Compton

Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan

Boonsboro Mayor Howard Long

Keedysville Mayor Ken Lord

Middletown Burgess John Miller

City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor

Mountain Lake Park Mayor Donald Sincell

Senate Majority Leader Nancy King (Montgomery D-39)

State Senator Karen Lewis-Young (Frederick D-3)

State Delegate Kris Fair (Frederick D-3)

State Delegate Brooke Grossman (Washington D-2B)

State Delegate Ken Kerr (Frederick D-3)

State Delegate Ryan Spiegel (Montgomery D-17)

State Delegate Chao Wu (Howard & Montgomery D-9A)

State Delegate Natalie Ziegler (Howard & Montgomery D-9A)

Former State Senator Ron Young (Frederick D-3)

Frederick County Council President Brad Young

Frederick County Councilmember Jerry Donald

Frederick County Councilmember M.C. Keegan-Ayer

Frederick County Councilmember Renee Knapp

Baltimore City Councilmember Isaac “Yitzy: Schleifer

Hagerstown City Councilmember Tiara Burnett

Cumberland City Councilmember Richard “Rock” Cioni

Cumberland City Councilmember Eugene Frazier

Gaithersburg City Councilmember Neil Harris

Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane

Gaithersburg City Councilmember Jim McNulty

Poolesville Town Commissioner Sarah Paksima

Poolesville Town Commissioner Martin Radigan

Poolesville Town Commissioner Edward Reed

Hagerstown City Councilmember Matthew Schindler

Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford

Gaithersburg City Councilmember Robert Wu

Frederick City Board of Education Member Karen Yoho

6th Congressional District

Lesley Lopez Secretary Gloria Lawlah

Senator Pamela Beidle

Senator Sarah Elfreth

Senator Dawn Gile

Senator Nancy King

Councilwoman Dawn Luedtke

Delegate Nick Allen

Delegate Jacqueline Addison

Delegate Tiffany Alston

Delegate Heather Bagnall

Delegate Sandy Bartlett

Delegate Julia Palakovich Carr

Delegate Jessica Feldmark

Delegate Diana Fennell

Delegate Cathi Forbes

Delegate Michele Guyton

Delegate Terri Hill

Delegate Dana Jones

Delegate Aaron Kaufman

Delegate Pamela Lunman Guzzone

Delegate Mary Lehman

Delegate Robbyn Lewis

Delegate Sarah Love

Delegate Aletheia McCaskill

Delegate Edith Patterson

Delegate Emily Shetty

Delegate Vaughn Stewart

Delegate Jennifer Terrasa

Delegate Nicole Williams

Delegate Steven Johnson

Joe Vogel Representative Ritchie Torris

Representative Mark Takano Organizations LGBTQ+ Victory Fund

Equality PAC

Voters of Tomorrow

College Democrats of America

Dream for America