Election 2024 Endorsements

Candidates receive endorsements from other politicians, leaders, unions, and organizations. This list was last updated Sept. 6, 2023 and will be updated regularly. Click a candidates name to see the list of endorsements they have received.

U.S Senate

Angela Alsobrooks
  • U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen
  • Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, MD-05
  • Congressman Kweisi Mfume, MD-07
  • Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman
  • State Treasurer Dereck E. Davis
  • Former MD Attorney General Brian Frosh
  • Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski
  • Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman
  • Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Charles County
  • State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore City
  • State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Montgomery County
  • State’s Attorney Tony Covington, Charles County
  • State Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, District 18, Montgomery County
  • State Senator Benjamin Kramer, District 19, Montgomery County
  • State Senator William C. Smith, Jr., District 20, Montgomery County
  • State Senator Alonzo T. Washington, District 22, Prince George’s County
  • State Senator Ron Watson, District 23, Prince George’s County
  • State Senator Melony Griffith, District 25, Prince George’s County
  • State Senator C. Anthony Muse, District 26, Prince George’s County
  • State Senator Michael Jackson, District 27, Prince George’s County, Charles County, Calvert County
  • State Senator Arthur Ellis, District 28, Charles County
  • State Senator Pamela Beidle, District 32, Anne Arundel County
  • State Senator Dawn Gile, District 33, Anne Arundel County
  • State Senator Mary Washington, District 43, Baltimore City
  • State Senator Malcolm Augustine, District 47, Prince George’s County
  • State Senator Katie Fry-Hester, District 9, Howard County, Montgomery County
  • State Delegate Terri L. Hill, District 12, Howard County
  • State Delegate Jessica Feldmark, District 12A, Howard County
  • State Delegate Vanessa E. Atterbeary, District 13, Howard County
  • State Delegate Anne Kaiser, District 14, Montgomery County
  • State Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield, District 19, Montgomery County
  • State Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, District 20, Montgomery County
  • State Delegate Ben Barnes, District 21, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Anne Healey, District 22, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Nicole Williams, District 22, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Kym Taylor, District 23, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Adrian Boafo, District 23, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Marvin E. Holmes Jr., District 23, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Jazz Lewis, District 24, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Andrea Harrison, District 24, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Nick Charles, District 25, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Karen Toles, District 25, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Kent Roberson, District 25, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Veronica Turner, District 26, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Jamila Woods, District 26, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Kevin Harris, District 27A, Prince George’s and Charles County
  • State Delegate Debra Davis, District 28, Charles County
  • State Delegate Edith Patterson, District 28, Charles County
  • State Delegate Brian Crosby, District 29B, St. Mary’s County
  • State Delegate Dana Jones, District 30A, Anne Arundel County
  • State Delegate Andrew Pruski, District 33, Anne Arundel County
  • State Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, District 37A, Dorchester and Wicomico County
  • State Delegate Michele J. Guyton, District 42B, Baltimore County
  • State Delegate Regina T. Boyce, District 43A, Baltimore City
  • State Delegate Elizabeth Embry, District 43A, Baltimore City
  • State Delegate Stephanie Smith, District 45, Baltimore City
  • State Delegate Robbyn Lewis, District 46, Baltimore City
  • State Delegate Diana Fennell, District 47A, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Julian Ivey, District 47A, Prince George’s County
  • State Delegate Nick Allen, District 8, Baltimore County
  • State Delegate Courtney Watson, District 9B, Howard County
  • County Council Member Calvin S. Hawkins II, At-Large, Prince George’s County
  • County Council Member Mel Franklin, At-Large, Prince George’s County
  • County Council Member Opel Jones, District 2, Howard County
  • County Council Member Wanika Fisher, District 2, Prince George’s County
  • County Council Vice Chair Allison Pickard, District 2, Anne Arundel County
  • County Council Member Ingrid S. Watson, District 4, Prince George’s County
  • County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, District 4, Frederick County
  • County Council Member Jolene Ivey, District 5, Prince George’s County
  • County Council Member Dawn Luedtke, District 7, Montgomery County
  • County Council Member Sydney J. Harrison, District 9, Prince George’s County
  • Mayor Jeffrey Slavin, Montgomery County
  • Mayor Gavin Buckley, City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County
  • Mayor Cynthia Miller, City of District Heights, Prince George’s County
  • Mayor Robert Croslin, City of Hyattsville, Prince George’s County
  • Mayor Bennard J. Cann, Town of Morningside, Prince George’s County
  • Board of Alderman President Pro Tem Katie Nash, City of Frederick, Frederick County
  • Former Congressman Albert Wynn
  • County Commissioner Amanda Stewart, Charles County
  • Register of Wills Byron MacFarlene, Howard County
  • Former County Executive Don Mohler, Baltimore County
  • County Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III, Charles County
  • Former State Senator/Secretary of Aging Gloria Lawlah, Prince George’s County
  • Former County Executive Ike Leggett, Montgomery County
  • Former County Executive Ken Ulman, Howard County
  • Former State Delegate Maggie McIntosh, Baltimore City
  • County Commissioner Vice President Ralph Patterson II, Charles County
  • Former Delegate Sue Hecht, Frederick County
  • Former Maryland Democratic Party Chair/2018 Lt. Gov Nominee Susie Turnbull, Montgomery County
  • Board of Education Vice Chair Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., Charles County

Organizations

  • Collective PAC
  • Delta for Women in Action (D4)
  • Emily’s List
  • Higher Heights for America
  • Prince George’s County Muslim Council
Will Jawando
  • Former Councilmember Kai Hagen
  • Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr
  • Westminster Mayor Mona Becker
  • Laurel City Councilmember Martin Mitchell
  • Laurel City Councilmember Carl Dewalt
  • Colmar Manor Mayor Monica Casañas
  • Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez

Organizations

David Trone
  • Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)
  • Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)
  • Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)
  • Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii)
  • Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)
  • Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)
  • Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.)
  • Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.)
  • Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)
  • Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio)
  • Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.)
  • Rep Susie Lee (D-Nev.)
  • Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.)
  • Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.)
  • Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.)
  • Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)
  • Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.)
  • Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)
  • Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.)
  • Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.)
  • Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.)
  • Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater
  • Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner
  • Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman
  • Poolesville Town Commission President James Brown
  • Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown
  • Washington Grove Mayor John Compton
  • Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan
  • Boonsboro Mayor Howard Long
  • Keedysville Mayor Ken Lord
  • Middletown Burgess John Miller
  • City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor
  • Mountain Lake Park Mayor Donald Sincell
  • Senate Majority Leader Nancy King (Montgomery D-39)
  • State Senator Karen Lewis-Young (Frederick D-3)
  • State Delegate Kris Fair (Frederick D-3)
  • State Delegate Brooke Grossman (Washington D-2B)
  • State Delegate Ken Kerr (Frederick D-3)
  • State Delegate Ryan Spiegel (Montgomery D-17)
  • State Delegate Chao Wu (Howard & Montgomery D-9A)
  • State Delegate Natalie Ziegler (Howard & Montgomery D-9A)
  • Former State Senator Ron Young (Frederick D-3)
  • Frederick County Council President Brad Young
  • Frederick County Councilmember Jerry Donald
  • Frederick County Councilmember M.C. Keegan-Ayer
  • Frederick County Councilmember Renee Knapp
  • Baltimore City Councilmember Isaac “Yitzy: Schleifer
  • Hagerstown City Councilmember Tiara Burnett
  • Cumberland City Councilmember Richard “Rock” Cioni
  • Cumberland City Councilmember Eugene Frazier
  • Gaithersburg City Councilmember Neil Harris
  • Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane
  • Gaithersburg City Councilmember Jim McNulty
  • Poolesville Town Commissioner Sarah Paksima
  • Poolesville Town Commissioner Martin Radigan
  • Poolesville Town Commissioner Edward Reed
  • Hagerstown City Councilmember Matthew Schindler
  • Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford
  • Gaithersburg City Councilmember Robert Wu
  • Frederick City Board of Education Member Karen Yoho

6th Congressional District

Lesley Lopez
  • Secretary Gloria Lawlah
  • Senator Pamela Beidle
  • Senator Sarah Elfreth
  • Senator Dawn Gile
  • Senator Nancy King
  • Councilwoman Dawn Luedtke
  • Delegate Nick Allen
  • Delegate Jacqueline Addison
  • Delegate Tiffany Alston
  • Delegate Heather Bagnall
  • Delegate Sandy Bartlett
  • Delegate Julia Palakovich Carr
  • Delegate Jessica Feldmark
  • Delegate Diana Fennell
  • Delegate Cathi Forbes
  • Delegate Michele Guyton
  • Delegate Terri Hill
  • Delegate Dana Jones
  • Delegate Aaron Kaufman
  • Delegate Pamela Lunman Guzzone
  • Delegate Mary Lehman
  • Delegate Robbyn Lewis
  • Delegate Sarah Love
  • Delegate Aletheia McCaskill
  • Delegate Edith Patterson
  • Delegate Emily Shetty
  • Delegate Vaughn Stewart
  • Delegate Jennifer Terrasa
  • Delegate Nicole Williams
  • Delegate Steven Johnson
Joe Vogel
  • Representative Ritchie Torris
  • Representative Mark Takano

Organizations

  • LGBTQ+ Victory Fund
  • Equality PAC
  • Voters of Tomorrow
  • College Democrats of America
  • Dream for America
Mia Mason