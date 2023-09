Credit: City of Gaithersburg website

Shanika Whitehurst

Whitehurst, 45, has lived in Gaithersburg for five years and is one of the founders of the East Gaithersburg United community group, according to her candidate profile. From 2008 to 2023, she worked as an environmental scientist for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is now the associate director of product sustainability, research and testing team for Consumer Reports.