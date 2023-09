Credit: City of Gaithersburg website

Yamil Hernández

Yamil Hernández, 46, has lived in Gaithersburg for seven years and has worked on the Animal Control Board and Business Development Committee for the city, according to his candidate profile. He served on the U.S. Coast Guard and is now the chief business officer and co-founder of ExeGi Pharma, a life sciences company based in Rockville.