Adam Van Grack

Credit: Friends of Adam Van Grack

Van Grack has lived in Rockville for most of his life and is a managing partner at the law firm he co-founded, Longman & Van Grack, he wrote in an email to MoCo360. He served on the Public Policy Committee at the Rockville Chamber of Commerce until his announcement to run for City Council. Additionally, Van Grack’s father served as the Mayor of Rockville from 1985 to 1987, according to the City of Rockville.